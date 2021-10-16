2020 NLCS: Look back at every game of the Dodgers’ dramatic series win over the Braves

During a title drought that began in 1989, Dodgers fans dreamed of the day they’d see their team lift the Commissioner’s Trophy and bring a World Series celebration back to Los Angeles.

During their run to a championship last fall, some of the most memorable moments came before the Fall Classic even began, in a stadium 1,500 miles from Southern California, over the course of a wild mid-October week that will forever live in franchise lore.

It might have only been the National League Championship Series, but the Dodgers’ comeback from a three-games-to-one hole against the Atlanta Braves last year was every bit as dramatic, emotional and important as the World Series that followed.

And ahead of the Dodgers-Braves rematch in this year’s NLCS, which will begin Saturday night at Truist Park, the memories remain fresh.

“It’s probably the most proud I’ve been of a team and an organization and a staff,” manager Dave Roberts said Friday, smiling as he looked back on his team’s rally last season. “To stick together and find a way to win one game each night, to come out the other side.”

Before the opening game of this year’s series, here’s a look back at last year’s meeting, which left one team home in disbelief and sent another toward its first title in a generation.