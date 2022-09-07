Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time, score and news

Definition of ‘brutalize’ is latest twist in Trevor Bauer case
Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has sued the San Diego woman who accused him of sexual assault, two media outlets that covered the case, and two journalists and one attorney who commented on it. On Tuesday, that attorney raised a question that could speak to public perception in the case: Just what does it mean to say one person “brutalized” another?
“The word ‘brutalize’ is commonly used to describe consensual beatings,” attorney Fred Thiagarajah argued in a filing Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Santa Ana.
Thiagarajah formerly represented the woman, who since has filed a countersuit against Bauer for alleged sexual battery.
ICYMI: Max Muncy, Joey Gallo find their power swings in Dodgers’ win over Giants
As Joey Gallo rounded third, calmly blowing a pink bubble, his Dodgers teammates tapped their heads in the dugout.
It was a season-long tradition that originated from a scene in “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Dustin May, on his birthday, pounded his red hair with his right hand. Hanser Alberto took a two-handed approach, doing a little jig with his hips in the process. A normal celebration.
But the last time the Dodgers had faced San Francisco Giants left-hander Jarlín Garcia on Aug. 4, he mimicked the head-tapping gesture. Twice, actually — once after a strikeout of Cody Bellinger, once after he punched out James Outman, which he followed by pointing at Mookie Betts in the on-deck circle.
