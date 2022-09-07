Share
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time, score and news

Share
Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers against the San Francisco Giants.
Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers against the San Francisco Giants on July 24. Kershaw is 7-3 with a 2.59 earned-run average over 16 starts this season.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Clayton Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers as they look to take a series win against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. PDT.

By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know:

Definition of ‘brutalize’ is latest twist in Trevor Bauer case

By Bill Shaikin

Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer covers first base during a game.
Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer covers first base during a game against the Texas Rangers in June 2021.
(Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has sued the San Diego woman who accused him of sexual assault, two media outlets that covered the case, and two journalists and one attorney who commented on it. On Tuesday, that attorney raised a question that could speak to public perception in the case: Just what does it mean to say one person “brutalized” another?

“The word ‘brutalize’ is commonly used to describe consensual beatings,” attorney Fred Thiagarajah argued in a filing Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Santa Ana.

Thiagarajah formerly represented the woman, who since has filed a countersuit against Bauer for alleged sexual battery.

Read more >>>

Share

ICYMI: Max Muncy, Joey Gallo find their power swings in Dodgers’ win over Giants

By Luca Evans

As Joey Gallo rounded third, calmly blowing a pink bubble, his Dodgers teammates tapped their heads in the dugout.

It was a season-long tradition that originated from a scene in “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Dustin May, on his birthday, pounded his red hair with his right hand. Hanser Alberto took a two-handed approach, doing a little jig with his hips in the process. A normal celebration.

But the last time the Dodgers had faced San Francisco Giants left-hander Jarlín Garcia on Aug. 4, he mimicked the head-tapping gesture. Twice, actually — once after a strikeout of Cody Bellinger, once after he punched out James Outman, which he followed by pointing at Mookie Betts in the on-deck circle.

Read more >>>

Share

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

Share