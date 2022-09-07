Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time, score and news

Definition of ‘brutalize’ is latest twist in Trevor Bauer case

Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer covers first base during a game against the Texas Rangers in June 2021. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has sued the San Diego woman who accused him of sexual assault, two media outlets that covered the case, and two journalists and one attorney who commented on it. On Tuesday, that attorney raised a question that could speak to public perception in the case: Just what does it mean to say one person “brutalized” another?

“The word ‘brutalize’ is commonly used to describe consensual beatings,” attorney Fred Thiagarajah argued in a filing Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Santa Ana.

Thiagarajah formerly represented the woman, who since has filed a countersuit against Bauer for alleged sexual battery.

Read more >>>