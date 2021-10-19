Dodgers vs. Braves, NLCS Game 3: Live updates, news and highlights

Five things the Dodgers need to climb out of 2-0 hole against Braves in NLCS

Chris Taylor reacts after hitting a two-run double during the seventh inning for the Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLCS on Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

ATLANTA — Doesn’t this feel familiar.

For a second consecutive year, the Dodgers find themselves trailing the Atlanta Braves two games to none after the opening act of the National League Championship Series, returning home to Los Angeles after a draining, confounding and disappointing pair of defeats at Truist Park that ended on walk-off base hits.

“We’re tired,” utility man Chris Taylor said in the wake of Sunday’s 5-4 loss in Game 2. “We’re ready to get home.”

Once they get home, however, the Dodgers will still need to overcome the odds. Although last year they successfully rallied to win Games 3, 5, 6 and 7 of the NLCS en route to their World Series title, only 14 of 87 teams in major league history that faced a 2-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series managed to come back and win.

For the Dodgers to do so again, here are five keys that could help.

