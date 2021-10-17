Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves, NLCS Game 2: Live updates, score and odds

Dodgers’ preordained World Series trek hits bumbling snag in Game 1 loss to Braves
ATLANTA — The image epitomized an opportunity fumbled, a chance lost, a game blown.
Chris Taylor, sitting on the dirt between second and third base, helmet in hand, head shaking, frozen in failure.
Yeah, folks, the Dodgers really messed this one up, folks.
In what should have been yet another strong step in their seemingly preordained journey back to the World Series on Saturday, the Dodgers staggered, stumbled and ended up on their backs while staring up at somebody else’s party.
The opener of the National League Championship Series featured a trademark Dodgers playoff game-winning hit, but this time the bat was swung by the Atlanta Braves’ Austin Riley, who singled home Ozzie Albies from second base with one out in the ninth to give the Braves a 3-2 victory at Truist Park.
