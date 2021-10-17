Share
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves, NLCS Game 2: Live updates, score and odds

Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer delivers against the Giants in Game 5 of the NLDS.
Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer will start Game 2 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

After losing on Saturday night in a walk-off heartbreaker, Max Scherzer and the Dodgers look to even the series in Game 2 against the Atlanta Braves.

By Los Angeles Times staff

Dodgers’ preordained World Series trek hits bumbling snag in Game 1 loss to Braves

By Bill Plaschke

Dodgers baserunner Chris Taylor sits on the field after being caught in a rundown between second and third bases.
Dodgers baserunner Chris Taylor sits on the field after being caught in a rundown between second and third bases by Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson during the ninth inning of Game 1 of the NLCS on Saturday.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

ATLANTA — The image epitomized an opportunity fumbled, a chance lost, a game blown.

Chris Taylor, sitting on the dirt between second and third base, helmet in hand, head shaking, frozen in failure.

Yeah, folks, the Dodgers really messed this one up, folks.

In what should have been yet another strong step in their seemingly preordained journey back to the World Series on Saturday, the Dodgers staggered, stumbled and ended up on their backs while staring up at somebody else’s party.

The opener of the National League Championship Series featured a trademark Dodgers playoff game-winning hit, but this time the bat was swung by the Atlanta Braves’ Austin Riley, who singled home Ozzie Albies from second base with one out in the ninth to give the Braves a 3-2 victory at Truist Park.

Dodgers’ mistakes, missed chances lead to walk-off loss to Braves in NLCS Game 1

By Jorge Castillo

ATLANTA — The Dodgers were one timely hit, one blast, one crooked number away from withstanding the Atlanta Braves’ best punch Saturday night.

They successfully countered Atlanta ace Max Fried with a mix of relievers to give themselves chances against their opponents’ weakest link — a bullpen that doesn’t feature the depth of the Dodgers’ relief corps. All the Dodgers needed to take Game 1 of the National League Championship Series, a clash they’re heavily favored to win to advance to the World Series again, was some life from a lineup with blinding star power.

But the mercurial offense didn’t produce for the final five innings, and the disappearing act cost them in a 3-2, walk-off loss at Truist Park.

Moments after Chris Taylor blundered on the bases to squash a two-out rally in the top of the ninth inning, Atlanta’s Austin Riley went to the plate to face Blake Treinen with one out after Ozzie Albies singled. Albies then stole second base on the first pitch to Riley to get into scoring position, leaving first base open.

