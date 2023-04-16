Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías delivers against the San Francisco Giants on April 10.
Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías delivers against the San Francisco Giants on April 10. Urías is 3-0 with a 1.50 earned-run average over three starts in 2023.
(Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

Julio Urías gets the start as the Dodgers look to close out their three-game series against the Chicago Cubs with a win. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. PDT.

By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 

David Peralta’s walk-off single lifts Dodgers over Cubs on Jackie Robinson Day

By Mike DiGiovanna

A Dodgers offense in need of a serious jolt of energy got the equivalent of a triple shot of espresso Saturday night, with the young and rested teaming up to produce a dramatic 2-1 walk-off victory over the Chicago Cubs before a Jackie Robinson Day crowd of 52,275 at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers managed a single in the first inning, a single in the second and went hitless over the next six innings against Cubs starter Jameson Taillon and relievers Mark Leiter Jr. and Keegan Thompson.

The closest the Dodgers came to scoring was a Jason Heyward drive that Cubs center fielder and former Dodger Cody Bellinger made a leaping catch of above the wall in the second, robbing Heyward of a two-run homer.

