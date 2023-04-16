Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Live updates, start time and analysis

David Peralta’s walk-off single lifts Dodgers over Cubs on Jackie Robinson Day

A Dodgers offense in need of a serious jolt of energy got the equivalent of a triple shot of espresso Saturday night, with the young and rested teaming up to produce a dramatic 2-1 walk-off victory over the Chicago Cubs before a Jackie Robinson Day crowd of 52,275 at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers managed a single in the first inning, a single in the second and went hitless over the next six innings against Cubs starter Jameson Taillon and relievers Mark Leiter Jr. and Keegan Thompson.

The closest the Dodgers came to scoring was a Jason Heyward drive that Cubs center fielder and former Dodger Cody Bellinger made a leaping catch of above the wall in the second, robbing Heyward of a two-run homer.

