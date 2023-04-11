Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time and analysis

Return of ‘back-step’ to Max Muncy’s swing keys two-homer, seven-RBI game

Max Muncy was one of the first Dodgers on the field Monday, going through an extended session of early batting practice to reintroduce a crucial tweak to his swing.

When Muncy was struggling last season, out of whack at the plate because of a lingering elbow injury that contributed to woeful inconsistency, the Dodgers’ slugger added a “back step” to his hitting motion, a small, left-footed tap toward the catcher that synced his mechanics and put his mind at ease.

It worked wonders for his swing then, helping him finish the year on an offensive tear.

And it did so again in its sudden return, resulting in a two-homer, seven-RBI explosion that led the Dodgers to a 9-1 win over the San Francisco Giants.

