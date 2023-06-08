Advertisement
Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 27. Kershaw is 7-4 with a 3.25 earned-run average over 12 starts this season.
(Chris O’Meara / Associated Press)

Clayton Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers as they wrap up a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark on Thursday.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Wednesday recap: Noah Syndergaard probably headed to injured list after another bad start in Dodgers loss

By Jack Harris

Dodgers starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers to the Reds.
Dodgers starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers during a loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.
(Jeff Dean / Associated Press)

CINCINNATI — When it comes to their approach with Noah Syndergaard lately, the Dodgers have looked like a desperate blackjack player unable to leave the table.

Lose, bet again.

Lose, bet again.

Lose, bet yet again.

On Wednesday, that latest gamble worked out the same way as the others.

Syndergaard was rocked by the Cincinnati Reds young lineup, giving up six runs in three dismal innings. He failed to stop their running game, allowing successful steals on all four attempts.

Despite being gifted two early leads, he also couldn’t keep the Dodgers in front at Great American Ball Park, his struggles hampering the club in an 8-6 loss that was decided by Will Benson’s two-run, walk-off home run in the ninth against Evan Phillips.

