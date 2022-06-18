Dodgers vs. Cleveland Guardians: Live updates, start time and analysis

ICYMI: Clayton Kershaw’s sharp outing wasted by Dodgers’ lackluster offense in loss

The long-awaited bronze statue of Sandy Koufax will be unveiled Saturday in the Centerfield Pavilion at Dodger Stadium.

Koufax retired in 1966. Should the Dodgers take as long to create a statue for their current left-handed pitcher who has posted similar career numbers, Clayton Kershaw would have his unveiled in, oh, 2078 or so.

Not that Kershaw is pitching like someone on the verge of retirement. Making his second start since spending five weeks on the injured list with lower back inflammation, the 15-year veteran was sharp in a five-inning outing Friday night against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one run and leaving with the score tied.

Cody Bellinger’s second-inning home run was all the offense the Dodgers could muster, however, in a frustrating 2-1, 10-inning loss in which they went one for 13 with runners in scoring position. Perhaps their most head-scratching statistic is that they are 0-5 in extra-inning games this season after losing 11 of 12 in 2021.

