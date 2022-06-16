Want to go to the MLB All-Star game at Dodger Stadium? Tickets aren’t cheap

For the first time since 1980, the All-Star game is headed to Dodger Stadium.

And with the Dodgers as the perennial league leaders in attendance, season-ticket holders already have spoken for many of the seats at Dodger Stadium.

That combination of supply and demand — limited supply and pent-up demand — is reflected in the price of available tickets for the July 19 game.

When the Dodgers emailed fans Thursday to let them know tickets were on sale, a click revealed these prices: $622 to $722 for seats primarily on the reserve level or in the outfield pavilions.

Available tickets for the July 18 home run derby were priced from $497 to $522 for seats primarily on the reserve level or in the top deck.

The Dodgers’ email also referred fans to the StubHub resale market, where a wider selection of tickets is available. As of Thursday, the prices there ranged from $300 to $7,000 for the home run derby and from $415 to $11,950 for the All-Star game.

For those highest-priced seats, four tickets — adding fees — would come to $54,974.95, including a “fulfillment fee” of $4.95.