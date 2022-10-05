Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, start time, score and news

Talk through it: Dodgers stars share the secrets of their success at the plate

Mookie Betts (50) celebrates with Dodgers teammates Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger (35) after hitting a three-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 12. The Dodgers’ success at the plate has been the result of a “collective effort,” Freddie Freeman says. (Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

The most important 15 minutes of the day happen hours before first pitch.

That’s when, home or road, day or night, opposing ace or patchwork bullpen game awaiting them on the mound, every member of the Dodgers lineup will gather in the batting cages near their clubhouse.

They’ll sit in a group, study-session style.

And they’ll start to talk — about that game’s pitcher, about their plan of attack and about how to raise the bar for baseball’s best offense a little higher.

Hitters’ meetings like this are standard around baseball, a daily staple of life in the majors.

What’s different with the Dodgers is the way they go about it.

Every day, it’s the players who talk first — and, often, the most.

