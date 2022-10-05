Share
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, start time, score and news

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers during a game.
Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw will start against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday afternoon. Kershaw is 11-3 with a 2.30 earned-run average over 21 starts this season.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Clayton Kershaw gets the start in the final game of the regular season for the Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:20 p.m. PDT.

By Mike DiGiovanna
Houston Mitchell

Here’s what you need to know

Talk through it: Dodgers stars share the secrets of their success at the plate

By Jack Harris

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts celebrates with Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger.
Mookie Betts (50) celebrates with Dodgers teammates Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger (35) after hitting a three-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 12. The Dodgers’ success at the plate has been the result of a “collective effort,” Freddie Freeman says.
(Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

The most important 15 minutes of the day happen hours before first pitch.

That’s when, home or road, day or night, opposing ace or patchwork bullpen game awaiting them on the mound, every member of the Dodgers lineup will gather in the batting cages near their clubhouse.

They’ll sit in a group, study-session style.

And they’ll start to talk — about that game’s pitcher, about their plan of attack and about how to raise the bar for baseball’s best offense a little higher.

Hitters’ meetings like this are standard around baseball, a daily staple of life in the majors.

What’s different with the Dodgers is the way they go about it.

Every day, it’s the players who talk first — and, often, the most.

ICYMI: Julio Urías clinches National League ERA title in Dodgers’ loss to Rockies

By Steve Henson

Game 161 of 162 took place at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night and Julio Urías clinched the National League ERA title by giving up two runs in five innings to finish at 2.16 in the Dodgers’ 5-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

All that’s left of the Dodgers’ historic regular season is the finale Wednesday afternoon, and the only sliver of intrigue is whether Freddie Freeman can overtake the New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil for the NL batting title. It’s not likely with McNeil at .326 and Freeman at .322 after going 0 for 4.

Otherwise, even though the Dodgers have lost three in a row to the Rockies, attention has shifted to the National League Division Series, which will begin next Tuesday after five days off.

