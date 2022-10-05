Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, start time, score and news

ICYMI: Julio Urías clinches National League ERA title in Dodgers’ loss to Rockies
Game 161 of 162 took place at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night and Julio Urías clinched the National League ERA title by giving up two runs in five innings to finish at 2.16 in the Dodgers’ 5-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies.
All that’s left of the Dodgers’ historic regular season is the finale Wednesday afternoon, and the only sliver of intrigue is whether Freddie Freeman can overtake the New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil for the NL batting title. It’s not likely with McNeil at .326 and Freeman at .322 after going 0 for 4.
Otherwise, even though the Dodgers have lost three in a row to the Rockies, attention has shifted to the National League Division Series, which will begin next Tuesday after five days off.