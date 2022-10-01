Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, start time, score and news

Dodgers shift into October mode weighing pros and cons of well-deserved days off

Spring in October? It seems like it for the Dodgers, whose next meaningful game will take place in 11 days.

Until then call it the California Cactus League. The Dodgers will follow their 10-1 romp over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night with five more games against those same purple-clad foes. The regular season ends Wednesday followed by five off days with the Dodgers relegated to intrasquad games.

The National League Division Series begins Oct. 11 against the winner of a best-of-three wild card series. While waiting, the Dodgers will spend every day at home, sleeping in their own beds and reporting to Dodger Stadium for duty until hitting the road for Game 3 of the NLDS.

