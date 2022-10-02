Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, start time, score and news

Dodgers defeat Rockies on big night for Jaime Jarrín and Freddie Freeman

How joyful. How fitting. With the Dodgers already having achieved nearly every conceivable regular-season goal — and adding victory No. 110 by the end of the night — Saturday provided an opportunity to honor a broadcaster employed by the franchise for 64 years and a player in his first Dodgers season.

Jaime Jarrín, the Dodgers’ Hall of Fame Spanish-language broadcaster since 1959, was the subject of an emotional, lengthy pregame ceremony at Dodger Stadium. Jarrín, 86, will retire at the end of the season, and his immense popularity throughout baseball and the Dodgers fan base was celebrated.

Fellow broadcasters, politicians, and actor-activist Edward James Olmos took turns saluting Jarrín in person and via video, conveying their affection for his six-plus decades of warmth, dignity and professionalism. Yasiel Puig even sent a dispatch from South Korea, where he is now playing.

