Guide for attending the MLB All-Star game and related events in L.A.

Let’s try this again.

The MLB All-Star game will return to Dodger Stadium in July — the first time since 1980.

Los Angeles was supposed to play the humble host of the Midsummer Classic in 2020. Then the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic shut down baseball for nearly four months and canceled the event for the season.

That’s all in the past now.

In one month, all of Major League Baseball and its fans will affix their attention to the City of Angels.

Of course, all the stops are being pulled out for the fun to be had both on the big day and for events leading up to it.

If you live nearby, you probably already entertained the idea of trying to participate in some of the events — three of which are free and open to the public — or are still weighing your odds of making it to the All-Star game itself.

We’ve got you covered.

Here are all the answers to the questions you might have about partaking in some of the action.