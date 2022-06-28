Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, start time and analysis

ICYMI: Travel-weary Dodgers hurt by lagging offense in loss to Rockies

DENVER — After a successful trip to Atlanta this past weekend, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had hoped his team could keep the party going against the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.

Instead, the Dodgers suffered one of their most lackluster displays of the season in a 4-0 loss at Coors Field, getting shut out by Rockies starter Chad Kuhl in what felt like the baseball equivalent of a hangover from the long night, and series, before.

“We didn’t really deserve offensively to win that game,” shortstop Trea Turner said. “Our pitchers did a pretty good job of giving us a chance late. But offensively, we were pretty bad. It happens.”

