Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time and analysis

Share
Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías delivers against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías delivers against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 30. Urías will start Monday against the rival Giants.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Julio Urías makes his third start of the season as the Dodgers look to put a dreadful series against Arizona behind them against the rival San Francisco Giants. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Troubling sign? Dodgers get beat by Arizona ‘in every facet’ in ugly series loss

By Jack Harris

PHOENIX — They couldn’t stop the running game. They didn’t play clean defense. And they failed to string together enough big hits.

In a dreadful 11-6 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, which sealed an ugly series defeat over four games at Chase Field, the Dodgers’ list of problems were numbered and varied.

“We got beat in every facet,” manager Dave Roberts acknowledged.

None, however, loomed larger than the Dodgers’ sudden, surprising and momentum-sucking inability to do the thing their organization has been best at over the last 10 years.

“The last couple of days, it’s easy to see,” Roberts said. “We didn’t pitch well.”

Read more >>>

Share

Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season. All times and broadcast/streaming options are subject to change.

Share