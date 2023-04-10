Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time and analysis

Troubling sign? Dodgers get beat by Arizona ‘in every facet’ in ugly series loss

PHOENIX — They couldn’t stop the running game. They didn’t play clean defense. And they failed to string together enough big hits.

In a dreadful 11-6 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, which sealed an ugly series defeat over four games at Chase Field, the Dodgers’ list of problems were numbered and varied.

“We got beat in every facet,” manager Dave Roberts acknowledged.

None, however, loomed larger than the Dodgers’ sudden, surprising and momentum-sucking inability to do the thing their organization has been best at over the last 10 years.

“The last couple of days, it’s easy to see,” Roberts said. “We didn’t pitch well.”

Read more >>>