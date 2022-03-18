Dodgers live updates: Freddie Freeman’s first news conference

Dodgers rave about Freddie Freeman addition: ‘This team’s gonna be unbelievable’

Former Braves star Freddie Freeman during a game against Cincinnati in 2021. (John Bazemore / Associated Press)

PHOENIX — Clayton Kershaw and Justin Turner found out on Twitter. Austin Barnes first saw the news on Instagram.

AJ Pollock was alerted by his childhood friends, texting him to find out if the reports were true. And Max Muncy was told by his wife, Kellie, who relayed the information from her phone Wednesday night while they watched TV.

“We just signed Freddie,” she said.

Muncy responded in delight.

“I was like all right, here we go.”

Read more >>>