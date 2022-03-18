Dodgers live updates: Freddie Freeman’s first news conference

WATCH: Freddie Freeman’s introductory news conference
Freddie Freeman arrives wearing a suit and glove
Newest Dodger Freddie Freeman arrived at the team’s spring training facility Friday ready to work.
Freeman, the long-time Braves star acquired by the Dodgers, wore a suit for his introductory news conference, but he also brought along a glove.
Dodgers rave about Freddie Freeman addition: ‘This team’s gonna be unbelievable’
PHOENIX — Clayton Kershaw and Justin Turner found out on Twitter. Austin Barnes first saw the news on Instagram.
AJ Pollock was alerted by his childhood friends, texting him to find out if the reports were true. And Max Muncy was told by his wife, Kellie, who relayed the information from her phone Wednesday night while they watched TV.
“We just signed Freddie,” she said.
Muncy responded in delight.
“I was like all right, here we go.”
Hernández: Dodgers show Freddie Freeman the love that the Braves wouldn’t
PHOENIX — Imagine Clayton Kershaw making 30-plus starts in a season. Imagine him becoming a free agent. Imagine him wanting to return to the Dodgers.
Now, imagine the Dodgers’ decision makers failing to make him a competitive offer. Imagine them trading for a younger and less expensive pitcher instead.
That’s basically what Alex Anthopoulos did with Freddie Freeman.
There’s a franchise more ruthless than Andrew Friedman’s Dodgers and it’s Anthopoulos’ Atlanta Braves.
The Braves make the number crunchers in the Dodgers’ front office look like baseball romantics by comparison, industry insiders questioning the sincerity of Anthopoulos’ tears after Matt Olson was acquired to replace Freeman.
I’m really curious: What was Anthopoulos thinking about to coax out those fake tears?
Best Dodgers lineup ever? Five ways Freddie Freeman improves an already loaded team
PHOENIX — Well before the signing was official, Dodgers players couldn’t help but be mesmerized by the possibility.
Asked over the past week what the signing of former most valuable player Freddie Freeman as a free agent would add to the team, they voiced almost universal excitement.
“We’d be extremely dangerous with him,” said Max Muncy.
Echoed Trea Turner: “I think he would be a huge, huge pickup for us from many, many standpoints.”
Clayton Kershaw couldn’t resist the idea either: “I feel like we have a real chance to win with the guys in this clubhouse. With that said, Freddie’s a really good baseball player.”
The Dodgers will soon discover just how good they can indeed be with Freeman at the heart of their lineup, after the team agreed to terms with the former Atlanta Braves star on a six-year, $162-million contract, according to people with knowledge of the situation.
The move comes with risks: The Dodgers’ projected luxury tax payroll is now up to almost $279.5 million, according to Cot’s Baseball Contracts (that includes all of Trevor Bauer’s $34-million salary this year, which could be reduced if he is suspended), well past the third tax threshold and just $10 million shy of a fourth level that would trigger a new 80% penalty.
A team that once was wary of awarding long-term contracts now has two massive ones on the books, with Freeman locked up through his age-37 season and Mookie Betts through his age-39 campaign.