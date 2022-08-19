Share
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins: Live updates, start time, score and news

Share
Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson will start against the Miami Marlins on Friday night.
Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson will start against the Miami Marlins on Friday night. Anderson is 13-2 with a 2.81 earned-run average over 22 appearances this season.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Tyler Anderson takes the mound for the Dodgers, who return home to Dodger Stadium to open a three-game series against the Miami Marlins on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PT.

By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

Share

Dodgers return to baseball’s mortal plane with series split against Brewers

By Jack Harris

MILWAUKEE — After a scorching monthlong stretch coming out of the All-Star break, the Dodgers lineup didn’t exactly go cold against the Brewers in Milwaukee this week.

But for the first time in a while, it certainly looked mortal, as the team settled for a four-game split against a potential playoff foe after a 5-3 defeat at American Family Field on Thursday.

“It’s gonna happen,” manager Dave Roberts said. “We’ve swung the bats well. But the old adage — good pitching beats good hitting.”

Entering this week’s series, the Dodgers’ hitting had been more than just good.

Since the All-Star break, the Dodgers were averaging almost 6½ runs per game.

Read more >>>

Share