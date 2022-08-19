Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins: Live updates, start time, score and news

Dodgers return to baseball’s mortal plane with series split against Brewers

MILWAUKEE — After a scorching monthlong stretch coming out of the All-Star break, the Dodgers lineup didn’t exactly go cold against the Brewers in Milwaukee this week.

But for the first time in a while, it certainly looked mortal, as the team settled for a four-game split against a potential playoff foe after a 5-3 defeat at American Family Field on Thursday.

“It’s gonna happen,” manager Dave Roberts said. “We’ve swung the bats well. But the old adage — good pitching beats good hitting.”

Entering this week’s series, the Dodgers’ hitting had been more than just good.

Since the All-Star break, the Dodgers were averaging almost 6½ runs per game.

