Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins: Live updates, start time, score and news

Chasing record wins, the red-hot Dodgers need to play it cool and focus on October

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, left, high-fives right fielder Mookie Betts after a 12-6 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

It feels weird issuing this plea to a baseball team bullying its way toward historic ground, but, sorry, somebody has to say it.

Hey, steamrolling Dodgers?

Chill.

Hey, dominant Dodgers playing well enough to approach records for both franchise and major league wins?

Don’t push it.

The hotter-than-hot Dodgers — who lead the National League West by a compelling 19½ games with an astounding run differential of 275 after Wednesday’s 12-6 win over the Milwaukee Brewers — need to start playing it cool.

They can eclipse the 1906 Chicago Cubs and 2001 Seattle Mariners record of 116 victories by winning 31 of their last 39 games, but they shouldn’t even try.

