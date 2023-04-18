Dodgers vs. New York Mets: Live updates, start time and analysis

Why Evan Phillips’ de facto closer role is burning the Dodgers

Dodgers relief pitcher Evan Phillips delivers against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 6. Phillips’ new role is revealing some of the Dodgers’ bullpen depth issues. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

The problem with the Dodgers bullpen right now is there is not enough of Evan Phillips to go around.

Phillips was the ultimate fireman in 2022, a right-handed weapon that manager Dave Roberts deployed from the sixth through eighth innings to douse fires or mute the middle of an opposing lineup while leaving the final inning or two to closer Craig Kimbrel and setup man Daniel Hudson before Hudson’s season-ending knee injury in June.

But with Phillips serving as the de facto closer this season, Roberts has had to lean on a cadre of late-inning relievers who, for the most part, have not been nearly as effective or as reliable as Phillips was last season, when he went 7-3 with a 1.14 ERA in 64 games, striking out 77 and walking 15 in 63 innings.

