Dodgers vs. New York Mets: Live updates, start time and analysis

Why Evan Phillips’ de facto closer role is burning the Dodgers
The problem with the Dodgers bullpen right now is there is not enough of Evan Phillips to go around.
Phillips was the ultimate fireman in 2022, a right-handed weapon that manager Dave Roberts deployed from the sixth through eighth innings to douse fires or mute the middle of an opposing lineup while leaving the final inning or two to closer Craig Kimbrel and setup man Daniel Hudson before Hudson’s season-ending knee injury in June.
But with Phillips serving as the de facto closer this season, Roberts has had to lean on a cadre of late-inning relievers who, for the most part, have not been nearly as effective or as reliable as Phillips was last season, when he went 7-3 with a 1.14 ERA in 64 games, striking out 77 and walking 15 in 63 innings.
For the first time in five years, the Dodgers have a losing record beyond the opening series of a season.
And as their 8-6 loss to the New York Mets on Monday night at Dodger Stadium showed, it is becoming increasingly difficult to pinpoint just one explanation.
The offense came to life early, scoring six runs in the first six innings to put the Dodgers (8-9) in front three times. Late in the game, however, the offense went silent, turning back into a top-heavy unit incapable of producing enough key hits.
The pitching was even worse, with a five-run fiasco from starter Dustin May quickly being topped by a seventh-inning debacle from a sputtering, unreliable bullpen, as a game-tying balk from Phil Bickford was followed by back-to-back RBIs for the Mets (11-6).
