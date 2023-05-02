Live
Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías delivers against the Colorado Rockies on April 4.
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías delivers against the Colorado Rockies on April 4. Urías is 3-3 with a 4.41 earned-run average over six starts this season.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Julio Urías gets the start as the Dodgers look to extend their four-game winning streak Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PDT (LASN | MLBN | MLB.TV).

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Monday recap: Dodgers use four home runs to defeat Phillies

By Jack Harris

Following a slow opening month marked by numerous absences in the lineup, the Dodgers were hoping to look more like themselves at the plate this week.

After all, they actually had almost everyone back.

So far this homsetand, that’s been the case, with a mostly full-stregnth Dodgers offense coming to life again Monday night in a 13-4 blowout of the Philadelphia Phillies that moved them into first place in the National League West for only the second time in almost a month.

