Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Live updates, start time and analysis

Monday recap: Dodgers use four home runs to defeat Phillies

Following a slow opening month marked by numerous absences in the lineup, the Dodgers were hoping to look more like themselves at the plate this week.

After all, they actually had almost everyone back.

So far this homsetand, that’s been the case, with a mostly full-stregnth Dodgers offense coming to life again Monday night in a 13-4 blowout of the Philadelphia Phillies that moved them into first place in the National League West for only the second time in almost a month.

