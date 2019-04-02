Organist Dieter Ruehle wins over Dodgers fans with unique style

“When we went past midnight I played, ‘Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’ from ‘Oklahoma!’ and then I played ‘Saturday in the Park’ from Chicago because it was Saturday and we were at the ballpark,” Ruehle said. “When it got to one o’clock I played ‘One’ by U2, but then later I was kicking myself because I should have played ‘One’ by Three Dog Night. I also played ‘The Longest Time’ by Billy Joel. I’ll usually play that if the game is over four hours. You never plan on playing past midnight. Those are things you just think of on fly.”