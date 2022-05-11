Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Live updates, start time and analysis

Top Dodgers pitching prospect Ryan Pepiot to make his MLB debut against Pirates

Dodgers starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot delivers against the Texas Rangers in a spring training game on March 31. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

PITTSBURGH — Moments after pulling his prized pitching pupil from a game, Travis Barbary followed a frustrated Ryan Pepiot into a dugout tunnel to deliver a much-needed message.

Pepiot, one of the Dodgers’ best prospects, had just had one of the worst starts of his professional career, giving up six runs in Salt Lake City before being pulled in the third inning. He was mired in one of the few slumps he’d faced since being drafted in the third round in 2019, struggling to adjust to his first stint in triple A.

And as he came off the mound that September night, the 24-year-old’s frustration was peaking.

“I got in my own head with some things,” Pepiot said.

Barbary, the Dodgers’ triple A manager, wanted to remind him that his talent was still supreme, that almost every player hits bumps on their journey as a prospect, that a first major league call-up wasn’t as far as it seemed.

