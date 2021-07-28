Here are some of the top prospects the Dodgers could offer in a Max Scherzer trade

Though a flurry of trades in recent years has depleted some of the depth in the Dodgers’ farm system, the team’s top decision-maker believes he has enough prospect capital to acquire an ace-caliber pitcher such as Max Scherzer or Jose Barrios before Friday’s trade deadline.

“I think we have a really good system right now,” Andrew Friedman, the team’s president of baseball operations, said this week. “And the top end of our system, I think, is really strong.”

Venezuelan catchers Keibert Ruiz and Diego Cartaya are believed to be among the most coveted Dodgers prospects in trade talks, and pitchers Josiah Gray, Bobby Miller and Ryan Pepiot are sure to garner interest.

It doesn’t always take a bundle of top prospects to acquire a rental player such as Scherzer, the Washington Nationals ace who is in the final year of a seven-year, $210-million deal and reportedly would prefer to be traded to one of the three National League West contenders.

In 2017, the Dodgers acquired right-hander Yu Darvish, who was in the final year of a six-year, $56-million deal with the Texas Rangers, for No. 4-rated prospect Willie Calhoun, No. 17-ranked A.J. Alexy and No 27-ranked Brendon Davis.

Calhoun hit .300 with 31 homers and 93 RBIs in 128 triple-A games in 2017 and has been OK but not great for the Rangers, hitting .248 with a .722 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, 30 homers and 95 RBIs in 219 big-league games over the last five years.

Alexy, an 11th-round pick of the Dodgers in 2016, was a 19-year-old Class-A pitcher at the time of the trade. Davis, a fifth-round pick in 2015, was a 19-year-old Class-A infielder. Neither has risen above the double-A level.

But with the Dodgers battling the San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres and several other teams for Scherzer, and Berrios, the Minnesota Twins ace, under club control through 2022, it will likely take a sweeter package of prospects to acquire either of the right-handers than it did to get Darvish.

A closer look at the Dodgers’ top trade chips: