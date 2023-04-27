Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Live updates, start time and analysis

Share
A man wearing a blue cap and gray uniform holds a baseball as he readies to throw.
Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías delivers against the Chicago Cubs on April 21. Urías is 3-2 with a 3.33 earned-run average over five starts this season.
(Erin Hooley / Associated Press)

Julio Urías gets the start for the Dodgers as they look to wrap up their seven-game road trip with a series win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Thursday at 9:35 a.m. PDT (SNLA; MLBN; MLB.TV).

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Poor pitching and hitting dooms Dodgers in loss to the Pirates

Michael Busch approaching first MLB stint with nothing to prove

Chris Taylor’s homer helps Dodgers rally from five runs down

Wednesday recap: Poor pitching and hitting dooms Dodgers

By Jack Harris

PITTSBURGH — For the second straight night, the shorthanded Dodgers started a lineup with Jason Heyward batting third, a trio of rookies in the Nos. 4-6 spots, and three sub-.200 hitters rounding out the batting order.

It didn’t look good on paper. And in an 8-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, it produced even worse results.

After surprisingly exploding for eight runs in a series-opening win Tuesday, the Dodgers managed just four hits in their blowout defeat Wednesday at PNC Park, feeling the continued absences of Will Smith (concussion), Max Muncy (paternity list) and J.D. Martinez (back tightness) acutely as they lost a three-game winning streak.

Read more >>>

Share

Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season. All times and broadcast/streaming options are subject to change.

Share