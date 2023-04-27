Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Live updates, start time and analysis

Wednesday recap: Poor pitching and hitting dooms Dodgers

PITTSBURGH — For the second straight night, the shorthanded Dodgers started a lineup with Jason Heyward batting third, a trio of rookies in the Nos. 4-6 spots, and three sub-.200 hitters rounding out the batting order.

It didn’t look good on paper. And in an 8-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, it produced even worse results.

After surprisingly exploding for eight runs in a series-opening win Tuesday, the Dodgers managed just four hits in their blowout defeat Wednesday at PNC Park, feeling the continued absences of Will Smith (concussion), Max Muncy (paternity list) and J.D. Martinez (back tightness) acutely as they lost a three-game winning streak.

