Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin delivers against the Angels.
Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin delivers against the Angels in a spring game on March 3. Gonsolin is back on the mound after suffering an ankle injury last month.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Tony Gonsolin returns from injury to make his season debut as the Dodgers continue their three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. First pitch is scheduled for 3:35 p.m. PDT (SNLA; MLB.TV).

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Recap: Chris Taylor’s homer helps Dodgers rally from five runs down

By Jack Harris

PITTSBURGH — Pirates left fielder Jack Suwinski drifted to the warning track, felt for the wall and leaped to rob Mookie Betts of a potential go-ahead, three-run homer in the sixth inning Tuesday night.

When Suwinski tried to do the same two innings later, however, Chris Taylor left him empty-handed.

In a back-and-forth contest at PNC Park — the Dodgers scored two runs early, then gave up seven, then rallied against a surging Pittsburgh team that had won seven straight — it was Taylor’s blast in the eighth inning that decided it, a three-run bomb that sailed over Suwinski’s head and lifted the Dodgers to an 8-7 win.

Read more >>>

