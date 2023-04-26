Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Live updates, start time and analysis

Recap: Chris Taylor’s homer helps Dodgers rally from five runs down

PITTSBURGH — Pirates left fielder Jack Suwinski drifted to the warning track, felt for the wall and leaped to rob Mookie Betts of a potential go-ahead, three-run homer in the sixth inning Tuesday night.

When Suwinski tried to do the same two innings later, however, Chris Taylor left him empty-handed.

In a back-and-forth contest at PNC Park — the Dodgers scored two runs early, then gave up seven, then rallied against a surging Pittsburgh team that had won seven straight — it was Taylor’s blast in the eighth inning that decided it, a three-run bomb that sailed over Suwinski’s head and lifted the Dodgers to an 8-7 win.

