Dodgers vs. Rockies: Live updates, news and analysis from season opener

The Dodgers, predicted by most experts to win the World Series, begin the defense of their title with a season-opening series against the Colorado Rockies.
The Dodgers’ Opening Day roster
Here is the 26-man roster for opening day:
Catchers (2)
Austin Barnes
Will Smith
Infield (5)
Gavin Lux
Max Muncy
Edwin Ríos
Corey Seager
Justin Turner
Outfielders (2)
Mookie Betts
AJ Pollock
Infielders/Outfielders (4)
Matt Beaty
Cody Bellinger
Zach McKinstry
Chris Taylor
Starting Rotation (5)
Trevor Bauer
Walker Buehler
Clayton Kershaw
Dustin May
Julio Urías
Bullpen (8)
Scott Alexander
Tony Gonsolin
Victor González
Kenley Jansen
Corey Knebel
Jimmy Nelson
David Price
Blake Treinen
Why the Dodgers will be the best team in history
What could be better than a baseball team powerful enough to reach into the heavens and end three decades of drought?
What could be more celebrated than a baseball team that outfought its demons, persisted through a pandemic, and lifted a city?
What could possibly top a 2020 Dodgers team that won the franchise’s first World Series championship in 32 years?
Quick, hustle in from Vin Scully Avenue, because you’re about to find out
A look at the Dodgers’ 2021 schedule
The Dodgers, fresh off their first World Series championship in 32 years, open their 162-game regular season schedule April 1 against the Colorado Rockies in Denver at 1:10 p.m. PDT. They will play their home opener April 9 against the Washington Nationals.
Below is the Dodgers’ game-by-game schedule. Most games will be streamed and televised on Spectrum SportsNet L.A. Select games will be available on ESPN, FOX and FS1 and MLB Network. Out-of-market viewers can stream games on MLB.TV.
All Dodgers games will be broadcast by 570 AM and 1020 AM (Spanish). Game times and TV channels are subject to change.
What you need to know about the Dodgers-Rockies series
The Dodgers open the 2021 season with a four-game series against the division rival Colorado Rockies starting today in Denver. Some facts and figures for the series:
Series
Dodgers (43-17 last season) vs. Colorado Rockies (26-34)
Games
All times Pacific
Today: Dodgers (*Clayton Kershaw, 6-2, 2.16 ERA last season) at Colorado (German Márquez, 4-6, 3.75), 1 p.m., Sportsnet LA, ESPN
Friday: Dodgers (Trevor Bauer, 5-4, 1.73) at Colorado (Antonio Senzatela, 5-3, 3.44), 5:30 p.m., Sportsnet LA
Saturday: Dodgers (Walker Buehler, 1-0, 3.44) at Colorado (Jon Gray, 2-4, 6.69), 5 p.m., Sportsnet LA, FS1
Sunday: Dodgers (*Julio Urías, 3-0, 3.27 ERA) at Colorado (*Austin Gomber, 1-1, 1.86), Noon, Sportsnet LA
*-Left-handed