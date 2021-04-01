Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Rockies: Live updates, news and analysis from season opener

The Dodgers being the defense of their World Series title with a four-game series against Colorado.

Clayton Kershaw gets the opening day start for the Dodgers.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Jorge Castillo
Houston Mitchell
The Dodgers, predicted by most experts to win the World Series, begin the defense of their title with a season-opening series against the Colorado Rockies.

The Dodgers’ Opening Day roster

By Houston Mitchell

Here is the 26-man roster for opening day:

Dodgers catcher Will Smith
Will Smith
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Catchers (2)
Austin Barnes
Will Smith

Corey Seager
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Infield (5)
Gavin Lux
Max Muncy
Edwin Ríos
Corey Seager
Justin Turner

Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Outfielders (2)
Mookie Betts
AJ Pollock

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 16: Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers bats against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Cody Bellinger

Infielders/Outfielders (4)
Matt Beaty
Cody Bellinger
Zach McKinstry
Chris Taylor

GLENDALE, AZ - MARCH 01: Trevor Bauer #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during a spring training game.
Trevor Bauer
(Rob Tringali / Getty Images)

Starting Rotation (5)
Trevor Bauer
Walker Buehler
Clayton Kershaw
Dustin May
Julio Urías

Kenley Jansen
Kenley Jansen
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Bullpen (8)
Scott Alexander
Tony Gonsolin
Victor González
Kenley Jansen
Corey Knebel
Jimmy Nelson
David Price
Blake Treinen

Why the Dodgers will be the best team in history

By Bill Plaschke

Dodgers 2021 season.
(Dongyun Lee / For The Times)

What could be better than a baseball team powerful enough to reach into the heavens and end three decades of drought?

What could be more celebrated than a baseball team that outfought its demons, persisted through a pandemic, and lifted a city?

What could possibly top a 2020 Dodgers team that won the franchise’s first World Series championship in 32 years?

Quick, hustle in from Vin Scully Avenue, because you’re about to find out

A look at the Dodgers’ 2021 schedule

By Times staff

The Dodgers, fresh off their first World Series championship in 32 years, open their 162-game regular season schedule April 1 against the Colorado Rockies in Denver at 1:10 p.m. PDT. They will play their home opener April 9 against the Washington Nationals.

Below is the Dodgers’ game-by-game schedule. Most games will be streamed and televised on Spectrum SportsNet L.A. Select games will be available on ESPN, FOX and FS1 and MLB Network. Out-of-market viewers can stream games on MLB.TV.

All Dodgers games will be broadcast by 570 AM and 1020 AM (Spanish). Game times and TV channels are subject to change.

What you need to know about the Dodgers-Rockies series

By Houston Mitchell

The Dodgers open the 2021 season with a four-game series against the division rival Colorado Rockies starting today in Denver. Some facts and figures for the series:

Series
Dodgers (43-17 last season) vs. Colorado Rockies (26-34)

Games
All times Pacific
Today: Dodgers (*Clayton Kershaw, 6-2, 2.16 ERA last season) at Colorado (German Márquez, 4-6, 3.75), 1 p.m., Sportsnet LA, ESPN
Friday: Dodgers (Trevor Bauer, 5-4, 1.73) at Colorado (Antonio Senzatela, 5-3, 3.44), 5:30 p.m., Sportsnet LA
Saturday: Dodgers (Walker Buehler, 1-0, 3.44) at Colorado (Jon Gray, 2-4, 6.69), 5 p.m., Sportsnet LA, FS1
Sunday: Dodgers (*Julio Urías, 3-0, 3.27 ERA) at Colorado (*Austin Gomber, 1-1, 1.86), Noon, Sportsnet LA
*-Left-handed