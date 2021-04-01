Dodgers vs. Rockies: Live updates, news and analysis from season opener

Why the Dodgers will be the best team in history

Dodgers 2021 season. (Dongyun Lee / For The Times)

What could be better than a baseball team powerful enough to reach into the heavens and end three decades of drought ?

What could be more celebrated than a baseball team that outfought its demons, persisted through a pandemic, and lifted a city?

What could possibly top a 2020 Dodgers team that won the franchise’s first World Series championship in 32 years ?

Quick, hustle in from Vin Scully Avenue, because you’re about to find out

