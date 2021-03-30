Get your tickets here! Dodgers, Angels authorized to sell more seats

As the Dodgers and Angels prepare to open the major league season this week, the state gave them good news Tuesday: You can sell more tickets!

With Los Angeles and Orange counties approved to move into the orange tier under California’s coronavirus guidelines, the teams can play before up to 33% of their stadiums’ capacity, up from 20% under the red tier.

That means the Dodgers can sell 18,480 tickets, up from 11,200.

The Angels can sell 14,867 tickets, up from 9,010.

Spokesmen for each team did not immediately respond to messages about whether additional tickets would be made available and, if so, when.

The Angels were selling single-game tickets for every home game in April on their website as of Tuesday morning. The Dodgers have not yet made single-game tickets available but have pledged to do so for every home game.

The Angels play their home opener Thursday against the Chicago White Sox. The Dodgers play their home opener April 9 against the Washington Nationals.

The Dodgers had sold more season tickets than they had available seats, so they scrubbed previously purchased season tickets for the first two months of the season, instead inviting season-seat holders to buy a 14-game package and enter a presale lottery for opening-day tickets. The previously purchased plans are expected to take effect in June, depending on how many seats are available for sale then.

If a county advances into the yellow tier, their baseball teams can play to 67% of capacity. That would be 37,520 seats for the Dodgers and 30,184 for the Angels.

In addition, the state might relax restrictions as vaccinations accelerate, San Diego Padres chief executive Erik Greupner said this month. He said the Padres hoped to be playing to a full stadium by the end of the season, or in the postseason.

