Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Dodgers

Get your tickets here! Dodgers, Angels authorized to sell more seats

General view of the field and empty seats at Dodger Stadium.
With Los Angeles County approved to move into the orange tier of California’s coronavirus guidelines, Dodger Stadium can be at 33% capacity when the season opens.
(Harry How / Getty Images)
By Bill ShaikinStaff Writer 
Share

As the Dodgers and Angels prepare to open the major league season this week, the state gave them good news Tuesday: You can sell more tickets!

With Los Angeles and Orange counties approved to move into the orange tier under California’s coronavirus guidelines, the teams can play before up to 33% of their stadiums’ capacity, up from 20% under the red tier.

That means the Dodgers can sell 18,480 tickets, up from 11,200.

The Angels can sell 14,867 tickets, up from 9,010.

Advertisement

Spokesmen for each team did not immediately respond to messages about whether additional tickets would be made available and, if so, when.

Dodgers

Celebrating a World Series title in front of fans motivates Dodgers in 2021

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) talks with Dodgers' Justin Turner, and Max Muncy (13).

Dodgers

Celebrating a World Series title in front of fans motivates Dodgers in 2021

The Dodgers are proud of their 2020 championship, but they want to win the World Series again in 2021 so they can celebrate alongside more fans.

More Coverage

Dustin May will be the fifth starter for Dodgers to begin season

The Angels were selling single-game tickets for every home game in April on their website as of Tuesday morning. The Dodgers have not yet made single-game tickets available but have pledged to do so for every home game.

The Angels play their home opener Thursday against the Chicago White Sox. The Dodgers play their home opener April 9 against the Washington Nationals.

Advertisement

The Dodgers had sold more season tickets than they had available seats, so they scrubbed previously purchased season tickets for the first two months of the season, instead inviting season-seat holders to buy a 14-game package and enter a presale lottery for opening-day tickets. The previously purchased plans are expected to take effect in June, depending on how many seats are available for sale then.

Angels

Can a throwback approach enable the Angels to push forward and finally win?

Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon, center, speaks with his players during a pitching change during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Angels

Can a throwback approach enable the Angels to push forward and finally win?

Angels manager Joe Maddon tells his team to “play like it’s 1985,” with less emphasis on home runs and more on executing fundamentals.

If a county advances into the yellow tier, their baseball teams can play to 67% of capacity. That would be 37,520 seats for the Dodgers and 30,184 for the Angels.

In addition, the state might relax restrictions as vaccinations accelerate, San Diego Padres chief executive Erik Greupner said this month. He said the Padres hoped to be playing to a full stadium by the end of the season, or in the postseason.

DodgersAngels
Bill Shaikin

Bill Shaikin, a California Sportswriter of the Year honoree, covers baseball and sports business for the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement