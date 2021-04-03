NCAA tournament Final Four: UCLA vs. Gonzaga live updates, analysis and odds

Eleventh-seeded UCLA (22-9) will tip off at Lucas Oil Stadium as a massive underdog Saturday against top-seeded Gonzaga (30-0) in the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four.

The 14-point spread favoring Gonzaga is among the biggest in Final Four history. UCLA became only the second First Four team to reach the Final Four after defeating Michigan State, Brigham Young, Abilene Christian, Alabama and Michigan.

Be sure to follow along for game updates and analysis as the Bruins look to advance to the NCAA championship game for the first time since 1995. The game is scheduled to start at 5:34 p.m. PDT. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will be focused on his team’s game against the Rockies, but he’s still in UCLA’s corner.

Dave Roberts, UCLA alum, on the Final Four game tonight: "I predict the biggest upset in college basketball this year. UCLA over Gonzaga." — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) April 3, 2021

