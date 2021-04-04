A michelada-spiced sausage and grasshopper ice cream. Here are the best new ballpark foods

The 2021 MLB season officially came into full swing Thursday with a welcoming sight that was absent last season: fans. Although ballparks across the country are limiting the number of fans permitted due to state and county guidelines, it is a better sight to see actual people than cutouts with piped-in noise.

As fans are welcomed back, so are the innovative, creative and filling edibles that will surely make foodies want to come out to the ballpark or just stare in awe.

From Dodger Stadium to Marlins Park in Miami, ballparks are again introducing unique foods found only at their venues.

Here are some items that will make their rookie debut at ballparks this season:

Advertisement

Dodger Stadium

Michelada Sausage

A michelada-spiced sausage will be offered up for sale at Dodger Stadium this season. (Levy)

If you like eating a hot dog while drinking a michelada, you’ll like this michelada-spiced sausage with citrus slaw, finished with Tajin seasoning and chamoy nut crumble.

Brisket Sandwich

Advertisement

The Brisket Sandwich is among the new offerings at Dodger Stadium this season. (Levy)

Brisket lovers are going want to try this 12-hour smoked brisket on a brioche bun with coleslaw, habanero BBQ sauce and pickled red onions.

Chase Field (Phoenix)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are looking to add to their already impressive ballpark menu that includes their famous 1,117-calorie Churro Dog.

Advertisement

Poblano Cheesesteak

The Poblano Cheesesteak will be available at Chase Field in Phoenix. (Levy)

Calling all Philly cheesesteak fans. The Poblano Cheesesteak contains shaved rib eye, American cheese, fire-roasted poblano peppers, barbeque aioli and battered onion straws smacked between hot dog buns.

Ultimate Bacon Pub Burger

Advertisement

The Ultimate Bacon Pub Burger will be available at Chase Field in Phoenix. (Levy)

Come with an empty stomach for this one. The Ultimate Bacon Pub Burger comes with a chuck patty, pub beer cheese, bacon, battered onions, barbecue sauce and pickles on a potato roll.

Nationals Park (Washington)

Grazie Grazie — 8 + 1 Italian Sandwich

The Grazie Grazie — 8+1 Sandwich will make its debut at Nationals Park in Washington this season. (Levy)

Advertisement

This sub from Grazie Grazie sandwich shop is packed with genoa salami, hot capicola, prosciutto, sharp provolone, extra virgin olive oil, red vinegar and house dressing.

Marlins Park (Miami)

The Miami Marlins are putting a twist on sushi and ceviche, and offering burger lovers something mouthwatering.

SuViche Sushi

The SuViche Sushi marries Japanese and Peruvian cuisines with their Marlins and Miami Rolls to include tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo, tuna, salmon, cucumber, chive and tempura flakes, and cilantro sauce.

Advertisement

The SuViche Sushi packs Japanese and Peruvian dishes into one. (Levy)

Pipo’s Choice

Pipo’s Choice will make its debut at Marlins Park in Miami this season. (PINCHO Latin American Kitchen)

Burger lovers will enjoy this one from PINCHO Burger. Pipo’s Choice comes with an all-natural beef patty topped with smoked gruyere, fried sweet plantain bits, grilled onions, applewood smoked bacon and guava ketchup between two buttery toasted brioche buns.

Advertisement

T-Mobile Park (Seattle)

The Seattle Mariners are giving fans with a sweet tooth a new option mixed with their famous toasted six-legged critter snack.

Creepy Crawly Critters

Salt & Straw’s Creepy Crawler Critters will have chocolate-covered grasshoppers. (Salt & Straw)

Advertisement

Centerplate is giving fans another option to try the ballpark’s famous delicacy. Salt & Straw’s Creepy Crawly Critters is matcha ice cream with toffee-brittle mealworms and, if you guessed it, sprinkled with the famous toasted, chocolate-covered grasshoppers.