Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May celebrates against the San Diego Padres on May 6. May is 4-1 with a 2.68 earned-run average over seven starts this season.
Dustin May gets the start as the Dodgers open a three-game series against the rival San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Friday at 7:10 p.m. PDT (LASN | MLBN | MLB.TV).

By Jack Harris 

Wednesday recap: Clayton Kershaw delivers much-needed strong start

By Mike DiGiovanna

MILWAUKEE — The Dodgers bullpen picked up the rotation Tuesday night, covering the final eight innings of a win over the Milwaukee Brewers after starter Noah Syndergaard departed because of a deep cut on the index finger of his pitching hand.

Clayton Kershaw returned the favor Wednesday, giving an overworked relief corps a much-needed respite with a dominant, seven-inning start to lead the Dodgers to an 8-1 victory and a series win at American Family Field.

The three-time National League Cy Young Award winner gave up one run and five hits, struck out eight and walked none to improve to 6-2 with a 2.36 earned-run average in eight starts.

Read more >>>

Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season. All times and broadcast/streaming options are subject to change.

