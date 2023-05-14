Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, start time and analysis

Saturday recap: J.D. Martinez and Julio Urías help Dodgers defeat Padres to remain on a roll
Like many of his teammates, Freddie Freeman already seemed tired of the topic.
Asked Friday night about the significance of the Dodgers’ early success against the star-studded San Diego Padres — particularly in the wake of the Padres’ all-in offseason acquisitions and playoff elimination of the Dodgers last October — the first baseman followed an organization-wide lead.
He downplayed any discussion about the rivalry. He sidestepped any cliches or bulletin-board declarations. Instead, he kept his focus fixed on his own team, which has ridden a two-week hot streak to an early spot atop the National League West standings.
“I don’t know,” Freeman said of the Padres. “I mean, I’m happy they’re going for it. I don’t mind it. They want to win. That’s fine. But we got a really good team over here too. We’ve been playing good baseball the last couple weeks. We’re not trying to play the opponent. We play our game.”
Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season
Here’s a look at the Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season. All times and broadcast/streaming options are subject to change.