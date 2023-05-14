Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, start time and analysis

Saturday recap: J.D. Martinez and Julio Urías help Dodgers defeat Padres to remain on a roll

Like many of his teammates, Freddie Freeman already seemed tired of the topic.

Asked Friday night about the significance of the Dodgers’ early success against the star-studded San Diego Padres — particularly in the wake of the Padres’ all-in offseason acquisitions and playoff elimination of the Dodgers last October — the first baseman followed an organization-wide lead.

He downplayed any discussion about the rivalry. He sidestepped any cliches or bulletin-board declarations. Instead, he kept his focus fixed on his own team, which has ridden a two-week hot streak to an early spot atop the National League West standings.

“I don’t know,” Freeman said of the Padres. “I mean, I’m happy they’re going for it. I don’t mind it. They want to win. That’s fine. But we got a really good team over here too. We’ve been playing good baseball the last couple weeks. We’re not trying to play the opponent. We play our game.”

