Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin delivers against the Philadelphia Phillies on May 1. Gonsolin is 0-1 with a 1.93 earned-run average over three starts this season.
Tony Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers as they look to complete a three-game sweep of the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. PDT (SNLA | MLB.TV).

Saturday recap: J.D. Martinez and Julio Urías help Dodgers defeat Padres to remain on a roll

By Jack Harris

Like many of his teammates, Freddie Freeman already seemed tired of the topic.

Asked Friday night about the significance of the Dodgers’ early success against the star-studded San Diego Padres — particularly in the wake of the Padres’ all-in offseason acquisitions and playoff elimination of the Dodgers last October — the first baseman followed an organization-wide lead.

He downplayed any discussion about the rivalry. He sidestepped any cliches or bulletin-board declarations. Instead, he kept his focus fixed on his own team, which has ridden a two-week hot streak to an early spot atop the National League West standings.

“I don’t know,” Freeman said of the Padres. “I mean, I’m happy they’re going for it. I don’t mind it. They want to win. That’s fine. But we got a really good team over here too. We’ve been playing good baseball the last couple weeks. We’re not trying to play the opponent. We play our game.”

Read more >>>

Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season. All times and broadcast/streaming options are subject to change.

