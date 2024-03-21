Advertisement
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates and analysis from South Korea

Dodgers pitcher Yamamoto Yoshinobu throws during a practice session at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.
Dodgers pitcher Yamamoto Yoshinobu throws during a practice session at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Tuesday. Yoshinobu was set to make his Dodgers debut Thursday against the Padres.
(Gene Wang / Getty Images)

After winning the season opener, the Dodgers look to close out their trip to Seoul with a sweep of the San Diego Padres. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 a.m. PDT.

By Jack Harris
Ed Guzman

Dodgers catch a break with Jake Cronenworth’s glove, rally for opening-day win vs. Padres

By Jack Harris

SEOUL — It lacked the flash and flair that fans had envisioned during a blockbuster, $1.2-billion offseason.

It was hardly a display of the club’s otherworldly roster talent.

Still, in the first game of their 2024 season, the Dodgers trudged their way to an opening-day, come-from-behind win at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, defeating the San Diego Padres 5-2 in the first South Korean regular season game in MLB history.

After squandering a string of early-game scoring chances that threatened to spoil the club debuts of Shohei Ohtani (who had two hits, an RBI and a steal) and Tyler Glasnow (who gave up two runs in five innings), the Dodgers flipped the script with a rather understated sequence of events that led to a four-run, go-ahead rally in the top of the eighth inning.

