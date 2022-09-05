Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time, score and news

ICYMI: Dodgers drop magic number to nine and clinch season series vs. Padres

The Dodgers’ magic number is now … a magic number.

With nine more Dodgers wins, San Diego Padres losses or some combination of the two, the Dodgers will once again be champions of the National League West.

And based on the last couple of nights at Chavez Ravine, it shouldn’t take much longer.

Despite using eight pitchers in what essentially became an unplanned bullpen game Sunday night, the Dodgers still blew the Padres away in a weekend series rubber match at Dodger Stadium, winning 9-4 to move a step closer to reclaiming a division title they won eight consecutive years from 2013 to 2020 before finishing second last season.

