Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time, score and news

Dodgers pitcher Andrew Heaney delivers during a game.
Dodgers pitcher Andrew Heaney will start Monday against the San Francisco Giants. Heaney is 2-1 with a 2.12 earned-run average over 10 starts this season.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Andrew Heaney gets the start for the Dodgers as they open a three-game series against the rival San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

ICYMI: Dodgers drop magic number to nine and clinch season series vs. Padres

By Jack Harris

The Dodgers’ magic number is now … a magic number.

With nine more Dodgers wins, San Diego Padres losses or some combination of the two, the Dodgers will once again be champions of the National League West.

And based on the last couple of nights at Chavez Ravine, it shouldn’t take much longer.

Despite using eight pitchers in what essentially became an unplanned bullpen game Sunday night, the Dodgers still blew the Padres away in a weekend series rubber match at Dodger Stadium, winning 9-4 to move a step closer to reclaiming a division title they won eight consecutive years from 2013 to 2020 before finishing second last season.

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

