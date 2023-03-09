Dodgers spring training live updates: Latest news and analysis from Phoenix

Tony Gonsolin’s ankle remains swollen, but fractures ruled out
Ahead of Wednesday night’s exhibition game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had several notable injury updates:
Tony Gonsolin’s sprained ankle is still swollen. He had a clean X-ray that ruled out any fractures, but still won’t throw for at least several more days. An MRI exam could also be needed at some point if Gonsolin doesn’t progress. His opening day status is to be determined.
“It’s not something we feel really good about right now,” Roberts said of Gonsolin’s injury. “Right now we’re just trying to do a full court press and getting the ankle back to full strength where he can bear weight.”
- Daniel Hudson and Yency Almonte are facing hitters in live BP today as they continue to ramp up in hopes of being ready for opening day.
Chris Taylor’s phone might be the key to unlocking the secret to his past success
PHOENIX — There’s a note-taking app on Chris Taylor’s phone that the Dodgers outfielder opens all the time, a simple yet useful system he long ago developed to track his ever-evolving swing.
Within it, the 10th-year veteran has kept a catalog of hitting tips, from mental cues and mechanical feels, to coaching advice and personal observations.
Many of them go back years, originating from the career-altering swing changes Taylor made during his emergence with the Dodgers in 2017.
Ever since, he hasn’t been afraid to edit the list, routinely jotting new thoughts and crossing out old ones — especially during times like these, as he sets out to rectify his dismal 2022 performance this spring.