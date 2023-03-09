Dodgers spring training live updates: Latest news and analysis from Phoenix

Chris Taylor’s phone might be the key to unlocking the secret to his past success

Chris Taylor celebrates in the dugout after scoring off of a double hit by Miguel Rojas during a spring training game between the Dodgers and Padres on Monday. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

PHOENIX — There’s a note-taking app on Chris Taylor’s phone that the Dodgers outfielder opens all the time, a simple yet useful system he long ago developed to track his ever-evolving swing.

Within it, the 10th-year veteran has kept a catalog of hitting tips, from mental cues and mechanical feels, to coaching advice and personal observations.

Many of them go back years, originating from the career-altering swing changes Taylor made during his emergence with the Dodgers in 2017.

Ever since, he hasn’t been afraid to edit the list, routinely jotting new thoughts and crossing out old ones — especially during times like these, as he sets out to rectify his dismal 2022 performance this spring.

