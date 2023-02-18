Why some MLB players are deemed ‘uninsurable’ for the World Baseball Classic

Clayton Kershaw and Miguel Cabrera have résumés few other baseball players have ever matched. Both are former MVPs and future first-ballot Hall of Famers. Kershaw has three Cy Young Awards. Cabrera has won a Triple Crown and surpassed both 500 home runs and 3,000 hits for his career.

This offseason, both players committed to playing in the World Baseball Classic for their respective countries. Kershaw’s commitment to play for Team USA was considered a coup for a tournament still seeking to establish legitimacy. Without Cabrera, arguably the greatest Venezuelan baseball player ever, the tournament would’ve left a baseball-mad nation unsatisfied.

Both ran into an obstacle this month: securing insurance coverage to participate in the event. Kershaw‘s and Cabrera’s contracts, which both expire after this season, were deemed uninsurable because of their injury histories.

Kershaw begrudgingly announced Friday he won’t pitch for Team USA without delving into the details, though citing there were “complications” and “all sides really tried to make it work.” Cabrera was also informed he wasn’t insured and therefore couldn’t participate but was cleared to participate days later.

The difference? The Detroit Tigers made the unusual decision to waive Cabrera’s insurance requirement and assume the financial risk should Cabrera get hurt playing in the tournament, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The Dodgers did not do that for Kershaw.

Kershaw’s announcement not only spawned disappointment but created confusion. Here are answers to clarify a few questions: