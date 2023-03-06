Dodgers spring training live updates: Latest news and analysis from Phoenix

Julio Urías, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman impress in Dodgers win ahead of WBC

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías delivers against the Cincinnati Reds on Feb. 28. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

PHOENIX — The three biggest Dodgers stars who will be playing in this month’s World Baseball Classic all impressed in the team’s 8-4 win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Julio Urías pitched four scoreless innings in what was his final tune-up before joining Team Mexico next week.

Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman each hit home runs just days before they will report to Team USA and Team Canada practices, respectively.

While Freeman and Betts — who played second base Sunday, a position he’ll likely see more time at this season in the wake of Gavin Lux’s injury — have had relatively normal spring routines, albeit with a few extra at-bats, Urías has had to ramp up quickest compared to a normal spring.

