Dodgers spring training live updates: Latest news and analysis

Why some MLB players are deemed ‘uninsurable’ for the WBC
Clayton Kershaw and Miguel Cabrera have résumés few other baseball players have ever matched. Both are former MVPs and future first-ballot Hall of Famers. Kershaw has three Cy Young Awards. Cabrera has won a Triple Crown and surpassed both 500 home runs and 3,000 hits for his career.
This offseason, both players committed to playing in the World Baseball Classic for their respective countries. Kershaw’s commitment to play for Team USA was considered a coup for a tournament still seeking to establish legitimacy. Without Cabrera, arguably the greatest Venezuelan baseball player ever, the tournament would’ve left a baseball-mad nation unsatisfied.
Both encountered an obstacle earlier this month: securing insurance coverage to participate in the event. Kershaw’s and Cabrera’s contracts, which both expire after this season, were deemed uninsurable because of their injury histories.
Freddie Freeman gives rave review of new Dodgers teammate Jason Heyward
PHOENIX — Freddie Freeman began lobbying the front office before last season even ended.
As the Dodgers were making a push for the playoffs in August, their All-Star first baseman noticed a far different situation unfolding with his former teammate and close friend, Jason Heyward, in Chicago.
After a celebrated seven-year run with the Cubs, Heyward’s time with the organization was winding to an obvious end, after the team announced it would release him in the winter. For the first time since 2016, the 33-year-old outfielder was set to become a free agent.
Though Heyward was years removed from the peak of his career — which started with an All-Star rookie season in Atlanta in 2010 and crescendoed with the Cubs World Series in 2016 — Freeman still believed the five-time Gold Glove winner and former first round pick could contribute to an MLB team.
Rejuvenated Dave Roberts brimming with positivity amid season of change for Dodgers
Something is different about Dave Roberts this spring.
His smile is brighter.
His laughter is more soulful.
“Great to see you!” he hollered at me the other day, the sarcastic greeting he has repeated over the years delivered with so much exuberance that I wondered if he actually meant what he said this time.
Four months removed from a deflating elimination in the divisional round of the playoffs, Roberts looks and sounds more joyful than he’s ever been in his seven-plus years as the manager of the Dodgers.
In the despair that followed his team’s latest October setback, Roberts said he rediscovered what drove him.