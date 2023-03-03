Dodgers spring training live updates: Latest news and analysis from Phoenix

Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda honored with signs on 5 Freeway in Orange County

Former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda has a stretch of the 5 Freeway dedicated in his name in Fullerton, the city he lived in for 63 years. (Courtesy of Courtesy of the office of Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silver / Eddie Carmona)

The stretch of the 5 Freeway where Tommy Lasorda started his trips to Dodger Stadium and exited after games now bears his name.

Twenty-seven miles southeast of what Lasorda called “Blue Heaven on Earth” is the “Tommy Lasorda Dodger Legend Memorial Highway.”

The pair of green highway signs are already up on the 5 Freeway in Fullerton, near the former Dodgers manager’s longtime home. The signs are on the northbound and southbound lanes between Lincoln Avenue and Ball Road.

On Saturday, the late Lasorda will be recognized during a ceremony featuring his daughter, Laura, former Dodgers first baseman Eric Karros, the 1992 National League Rookie of the Year under Lasorda, and Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silver (D-Fullerton). The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. and is part of the West Fullerton Little League opening day festivities at James Carter Field at 1015 West Hill Ave. in Fullerton.

