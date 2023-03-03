Dodgers spring training live updates: Latest news and analysis from Phoenix

Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda honored with signs on 5 Freeway in Orange County
The stretch of the 5 Freeway where Tommy Lasorda started his trips to Dodger Stadium and exited after games now bears his name.
Twenty-seven miles southeast of what Lasorda called “Blue Heaven on Earth” is the “Tommy Lasorda Dodger Legend Memorial Highway.”
The pair of green highway signs are already up on the 5 Freeway in Fullerton, near the former Dodgers manager’s longtime home. The signs are on the northbound and southbound lanes between Lincoln Avenue and Ball Road.
On Saturday, the late Lasorda will be recognized during a ceremony featuring his daughter, Laura, former Dodgers first baseman Eric Karros, the 1992 National League Rookie of the Year under Lasorda, and Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silver (D-Fullerton). The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. and is part of the West Fullerton Little League opening day festivities at James Carter Field at 1015 West Hill Ave. in Fullerton.
Daniel Hudson uncertain for opening day; Walker Buehler begins throwing progression
Dodgers reliever Daniel Hudson is progressing from an ankle tendinitis injury, but might not be ready for opening day, manager Dave Roberts said Thursday.
“Is he going to be an impact reliever for us? Yes,” Roberts said. “But is it opening day? I don’t know about that yet. I do believe that it’ll be early on in the season, but I don’t believe opening day is a hard date for us right now.”
Hudson started battling his ankle injury near the end of his offseason recovery from a torn ACL, and has been limited so far in his activities this spring.
He has been able to throw full intensity bullpens, but still needs time before resuming fielding and defensive drills.