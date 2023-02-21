Dodgers spring training live updates: Latest news and analysis from Phoenix

Edwin Ríos looking to capitalize with Cubs after frustrating final year with Dodgers

Edwin Ríos crosses home plate after hitting a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in May. (Chris Szagola / Associated Press)

Edwin Ríos isn’t great with names. It’s a problem that surfaced over the last few days, since joining the Chicago Cubs on a one-year contract.

“I’m meeting a lot of people,” Ríos said, “and kind of meeting them twice because I introduce myself and forget their name.”

Ríos didn’t expect to have to learn so many names when he reported for spring training in 2023. He had envisioned another spring with the Dodgers, the only major league organization he had known, to prepare to help them compete for another World Series title. That assumption was torpedoed in November when the Dodgers non-tendered him to close an odd and frustrating year.

On Friday, Ríos finally signed with a club, agreeing to a $1-million deal with Chicago two months after Cody Bellinger, another player non-tendered by the Dodgers in November, joined the Cubs. Ríos is expected to log playing time primarily as the designated hitter, with first base and third base as options.

