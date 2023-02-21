Live
Dodgers spring training live updates: Latest news and analysis from Phoenix

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts reaches to catch a baseball while warming up.
Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts warms up before practice at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix on Monday.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Follow along for the latest news and analysis from Dodgers spring training at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix ahead of the 2023 MLB season.

Edwin Ríos looking to capitalize with Cubs after frustrating final year with Dodgers

By Jorge Castillo

Edwin Ríos crosses home plate after hitting a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in May. 
(Chris Szagola / Associated Press)

Edwin Ríos isn’t great with names. It’s a problem that surfaced over the last few days, since joining the Chicago Cubs on a one-year contract.

“I’m meeting a lot of people,” Ríos said, “and kind of meeting them twice because I introduce myself and forget their name.”

Ríos didn’t expect to have to learn so many names when he reported for spring training in 2023. He had envisioned another spring with the Dodgers, the only major league organization he had known, to prepare to help them compete for another World Series title. That assumption was torpedoed in November when the Dodgers non-tendered him to close an odd and frustrating year.

On Friday, Ríos finally signed with a club, agreeing to a $1-million deal with Chicago two months after Cody Bellinger, another player non-tendered by the Dodgers in November, joined the Cubs. Ríos is expected to log playing time primarily as the designated hitter, with first base and third base as options.

Miguel Vargas nursing hairline pinky fracture, won’t swing for a few days

By Jack Harris

Miguel Vargas runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sept. 24.
(Raul Romero Jr. / Associated Press)

As his team began its first full-squad workout of the spring on Monday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said rookie infielder Miguel Vargas has a hairline fracture in his right pinky that will prevent him from swinging for a few days.

Vargas sustained the injury after taking a ball to his hand during infield drills over the weekend, Roberts said.

Roberts initially said Vargas didn’t need an MRI exam, but later clarified that the 23-year-old did get a scan that revealed the full extent of the injury.

