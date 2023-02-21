Dodgers spring training live updates: Latest news and analysis from Phoenix

Edwin Ríos looking to capitalize with Cubs after frustrating final year with Dodgers
Edwin Ríos isn’t great with names. It’s a problem that surfaced over the last few days, since joining the Chicago Cubs on a one-year contract.
“I’m meeting a lot of people,” Ríos said, “and kind of meeting them twice because I introduce myself and forget their name.”
Ríos didn’t expect to have to learn so many names when he reported for spring training in 2023. He had envisioned another spring with the Dodgers, the only major league organization he had known, to prepare to help them compete for another World Series title. That assumption was torpedoed in November when the Dodgers non-tendered him to close an odd and frustrating year.
On Friday, Ríos finally signed with a club, agreeing to a $1-million deal with Chicago two months after Cody Bellinger, another player non-tendered by the Dodgers in November, joined the Cubs. Ríos is expected to log playing time primarily as the designated hitter, with first base and third base as options.
Miguel Vargas nursing hairline pinky fracture, won’t swing for a few days
As his team began its first full-squad workout of the spring on Monday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said rookie infielder Miguel Vargas has a hairline fracture in his right pinky that will prevent him from swinging for a few days.
Vargas sustained the injury after taking a ball to his hand during infield drills over the weekend, Roberts said.
Roberts initially said Vargas didn’t need an MRI exam, but later clarified that the 23-year-old did get a scan that revealed the full extent of the injury.