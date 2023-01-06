Complete coverage: The Dodgers and Trevor Bauer
The Dodgers have until Friday to decide whether to keep pitcher Trevor Bauer. Here’s our coverage.
A Times poll shows a slim majority of fans want Trevor Bauer to pitch for the Dodgers next season. The club has until Friday to make a decision.
Trevor Bauer, who just served the longest sexual assault and domestic violence suspension in MLB history, does not deserve a second chance with the Dodgers.
Trevor Bauer’s appeal of his suspension for violating MLB’s policy on sexual assault and domestic violence results in a reduction from 324 games to 194 games.
The Dodgers have 14 days to decide whether to cut Trevor Bauer, who is set to be reinstated by MLB. The decision will affect the team beyond this offseason.
The Dodgers’ starting pitching rotation is a mess with Clayton Kershaw and Andrew Heaney out, and Trevor Bauer remaining on the roster isn’t helping.
Plaschke: MLB is right to suspend Trevor Bauer. Now the Dodgers need to banish him from team
Major League Baseball made the right move by suspending Trevor Bauer for 324 games, but the Dodgers need to promise he’ll never pitch for them again.
The Dodgers thought they were getting a steal when they signed Trevor Bauer. Instead, the deal ended up as one of the worst in the history of a franchise.
Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will appeal a two-year suspension to an arbitrator. He was accused by a woman of sexual assault in June. He denies the allegation.
Trevor Bauer says he will fight his two-year suspension from Major League Baseball. Here’s what comes next for the Dodgers pitcher as he plans his appeal.
According to a Washington Post report, another woman has accused Trevor Bauer of sexually assaulting her. The woman shared her accusations with MLB officials.
Major League Baseball’s decision to suspend pitcher Trevor Bauer could free up funds that would allow the Dodgers to improve the team.
Nobody on the Dodgers would address Trevor Bauer’s two-year suspension ahead of a 5-1 victory that included homers by Justin Turner and Chris Taylor.
After four days of emotional testimony, a judge denies a restraining order against Trevor Bauer sought by a woman who accused him of sexual assault.
A Los Angeles judge denied a request for a restraining order against Trevor Bauer. This is what we learned from the last four days — and what we may never learn.
Commentary: Trevor Bauer, faced with report of previous protective order, plays old card: Bullying
Trevor Bauer and his representatives used bullying tactics in response to new allegations of sexual assault against the Dodgers pitcher by an Ohio woman.
Upon signing Trevor Bauer, the Dodgers cited a thorough vetting process; now Bauer’s career as a Dodger is in limbo. How a $102-million risk went wrong.
It will cost them a lot of money and could lead to legal action, but the Dodgers can’t wait any longer. They need to get rid of Trevor Bauer immediately.
The Dodgers unnecessarily signed a pitcher with a history of making troublesome decisions when they already had the best team in baseball.
MLB puts Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on paid administrative leave after a woman accused him of assault and obtained a temporary restraining order.
After a shocking domestic violence restraining order request filed against Trevor Bauer, why is MLB allowing its product to be stained by letting him play?
Pasadena police are investigating Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer over a woman’s allegation that he assaulted her. Bauer’s agent called the accusations “baseless” and “defamatory.”