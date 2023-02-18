Live
Dodgers

Dodgers spring training live updates: Latest news and analysis

Dodgers catcher Diego Cartaya, left, talks to pitcher Dylan Covey during a spring-training workout at Camelback Ranch on Thursday.
Dodgers catcher Diego Cartaya, left, talks to pitcher Dylan Covey during a spring-training workout at Camelback Ranch on Thursday.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Follow along for the latest news and analysis from Dodgers spring training at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix ahead of the 2023 MLB season.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Dave Roberts sees ‘uptick’ in Noah Syndergaard’s pitch velocity

By Jack Harris

Dodgers pitchers Shelby Miller and Noah Syndergaard warm up before a training session on Thursday.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Dave Roberts said the Dodgers saw an “uptick” in velocity from Noah Syndergaard during his bullpen session this week.

Roberts didn’t say exactly what he was at during his session with reporters on Friday morning, but said it’s ahead of where Syndergaard was at this point last spring.

Returning to the velocity he had before Tommy John surgery is a goal he spoke about after signing with the Dodgers in December.

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw won’t take part in World Baseball Classic

By Jack Harris

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws during a training session on Thursday.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

PHOENIX — Clayton Kershaw will not pitch in the World Baseball Classic after all.

The future Hall of Fame left-hander made the announcement Friday at Dodgers spring training, calling the development “super disappointing” after spending the last three months preparing to play for Team USA in next month’s event.

Although Kershaw declined to provide specific reasons for his inability to participate, people with knowledge of the situation who requested anonymity because they were unauthorized to speak publicly said the pitcher had a problem finalizing insurance coverage required for the event. His back-injury history was a significant factor, the people said.

Kershaw said he even tried to “work it out on my own” before resigning to Friday’s announcement.

Read more >>>

