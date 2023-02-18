Dodgers spring training live updates: Latest news and analysis

Dave Roberts sees ‘uptick’ in Noah Syndergaard’s pitch velocity
Dave Roberts said the Dodgers saw an “uptick” in velocity from Noah Syndergaard during his bullpen session this week.
Roberts didn’t say exactly what he was at during his session with reporters on Friday morning, but said it’s ahead of where Syndergaard was at this point last spring.
Returning to the velocity he had before Tommy John surgery is a goal he spoke about after signing with the Dodgers in December.
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw won’t take part in World Baseball Classic
PHOENIX — Clayton Kershaw will not pitch in the World Baseball Classic after all.
The future Hall of Fame left-hander made the announcement Friday at Dodgers spring training, calling the development “super disappointing” after spending the last three months preparing to play for Team USA in next month’s event.
Although Kershaw declined to provide specific reasons for his inability to participate, people with knowledge of the situation who requested anonymity because they were unauthorized to speak publicly said the pitcher had a problem finalizing insurance coverage required for the event. His back-injury history was a significant factor, the people said.
Kershaw said he even tried to “work it out on my own” before resigning to Friday’s announcement.