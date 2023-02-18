Dodgers spring training live updates: Latest news and analysis

Dave Roberts sees ‘uptick’ in Noah Syndergaard’s pitch velocity

Dodgers pitchers Shelby Miller and Noah Syndergaard warm up before a training session on Thursday. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Dave Roberts said the Dodgers saw an “uptick” in velocity from Noah Syndergaard during his bullpen session this week.

Roberts didn’t say exactly what he was at during his session with reporters on Friday morning, but said it’s ahead of where Syndergaard was at this point last spring.

Returning to the velocity he had before Tommy John surgery is a goal he spoke about after signing with the Dodgers in December.