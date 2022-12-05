Clayton Kershaw and Dodgers finalize one-year deal

Clayton Kershaw is back. Officially.

Almost two weeks after news emerged that the pitcher was close to a one-year contract with the Dodgers, Kershaw officially re-signed with the team on Monday for $20 million, finalizing a deal that will bring him back to Los Angeles for a 16th season.

Kershaw’s re-signing wasn’t completed until Monday morning because of logistical reasons, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, including the pitcher having to complete a physical.

But now, Kershaw will rejoin a starting rotation that already lost one key member from last season, Tyler Anderson, and let another in Andrew Heaney reach the free agent market.

Even in his age-34 season last year, Kershaw was one of the best pitchers in baseball when healthy. He went 12-3 with a 2.28 ERA. He started the All-Star Game for the first time in his career. And despite two stints on the injured list with back problems, he finished the campaign on a tear, giving up just seven total runs over his final seven regular season starts.

His fastball has lost some life, and he relies on his slider more than ever before. But even as he progresses through the twilight of his future Hall of Fame career, Kershaw’s continued success on the mound made him a priority for the Dodgers this offseason.

“Things just feel more right in the world,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said earlier this month, “when Kershaw is wearing a Dodgers uniform.”

To keep Kershaw in a Dodgers uniform, the team had to fend off a threat from the Texas Rangers for a second consecutive offseason. During Kershaw’s first foray into free agency last winter, he re-signed in Los Angeles but said the Rangers had finished a close second.

This year, it was apparent Texas was interested again, leaving Kershaw’s future unclear at the start of the offseason.

But after the Dodgers declined to extend Kershaw a qualifying offer last month — a courtesy they also gave Kershaw last winter — the team and the pitcher quickly closed in on an agreement for another one-year contract.

For a Dodgers team in the middle of notable roster flux elsewhere, it cemented a big piece of their puzzle for next season.

The Dodgers now have four starting pitchers locked up for 2023, with Kershaw joining Cy Young Award finalist Julio Urías, All-Star Tony Gonsolin and a fully healthy Dustin May as obvious locks for next year’s rotation.

The fifth spot could be filled any number of ways. The Dodgers could pursue one of several big-name free agents on the market. They could also look for a cheaper option capable of breaking out, similar to their additions of Anderson and Heaney this past season.

The Dodgers could also give the slot to one of their on-the-verge prospects, with Ryan Pepiot, Gavin Stone and Bobby Miller all seen as possible MLB contributors in 2023.

It is among the biggest holes the Dodgers still have to address this offseason.

After Monday, at least, they know that their longest-tenured player and most decorated pitcher will be back for another season.