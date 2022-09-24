Share
Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Live updates, start time, score and news

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw will start against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. He is 9-3 with a 2.39 earned-run average over 19 starts this season.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Clayton Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers as they look to bounce back from their blowout loss to the Cardinals on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

With Craig Kimbrel demoted, who will be next Dodgers closer?

By Jack Harris

Dodgers relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol celebrates after striking out San Diego's Manny Machado during a game in July.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The Dodgers finally ripped off the Band-Aid, but they still have to treat the festering wound underneath.

After a season of ups and (mostly) downs, former superstar closer Craig Kimbrel was removed from the role on Friday, with manager Dave Roberts announcing a move that had felt inevitable with the veteran right-hander sporting a 4.07 ERA and only 22 saves in 27 opportunities.

Who replaces Kimbrel has suddenly become among the biggest questions facing the Dodgers, with ninth-inning uncertainty vaulting to the top of their postseason checklist.

For now, Roberts said it will be a closer-by-committee situation. Each night, save opportunities will be dictated by matchups and game flow.

Read more >>>

