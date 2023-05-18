Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dustin May expected to miss at least six weeks with elbow injury

Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May has his hands checked by umpire Shane Livensparger at the end of the first inning Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins at Dodger Stadium. May didn’t return to the game because of an elbow injury. (Harry How / Getty Images)

As ominous as the situation appeared for Dodgers pitcher Dustin May, who was pulled from Wednesday’s 7-3 comeback victory over the Minnesota Twins after one inning because of right elbow pain, it could have been a lot worse.

An MRI revealed a flexor pronator strain that is expected to sideline May for about six weeks, an injury that put a damper on a win that featured James Outman’s tie-breaking grand slam in the seventh inning and reliever Victor Gonzalez’s bases-loaded, no-outs escape act in the sixth.

But the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) that was reconstructed when May had Tommy John surgery in May 2021 remained intact and “looks good,” according to a person familiar with May’s test results but not authorized to speak publicly about them.

