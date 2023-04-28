Live
Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May delivers against the New York Mets.
Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May delivers against the New York Mets on April 17. May is 2-1 with a 3.07 earned-run average over five starts this season.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Dustin May gets the start for the Dodgers as they open a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PDT (Apple TV+; MLB.TV).

By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 

What you need to know about the Dodgers

Thursday recap: Dodgers fall to Pirates in another series loss

By Jack Harris

PITTSBURGH — Four weeks later, the Dodgers are right back where they started.

Through 26 games this season, they have as many wins as losses, dropping back to .500 after a 6-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

And just like at the beginning of the year, their new-look roster is facing more questions than answers, continuing to sputter with an inconsistent and shorthanded offense, underwhelming and out-of-sync pitching staff, and previously unforeseen problems such as their inability to control the running game.

Read more >>>

Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season. All times and broadcast/streaming options are subject to change.

