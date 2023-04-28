Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Live updates, start time and analysis

Thursday recap: Dodgers fall to Pirates in another series loss

PITTSBURGH — Four weeks later, the Dodgers are right back where they started.

Through 26 games this season, they have as many wins as losses, dropping back to .500 after a 6-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

And just like at the beginning of the year, their new-look roster is facing more questions than answers, continuing to sputter with an inconsistent and shorthanded offense, underwhelming and out-of-sync pitching staff, and previously unforeseen problems such as their inability to control the running game.

