Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Dodgers activate Garrett Cleavinger, trade Dennis Santana

PHOENIX — The Dodgers completed three roster moves Thursday, their off-day beginning a three-game series against the last-place Diamondbacks on Friday.

The club activated Garrett Cleavinger from the injured list and optioned outfielder Luke Raley to triple-A Oklahoma City. The Dodgers the traded right-hander Dennis Santana to the Rangers for minor league left-hander Kelvin Bautista.

Cleavinger had been on the injured list since May 18 with elbow inflammation. He’s given up six runs — three earned — in six innings across eight starts. Raley is 9 for 50 (.180) with a .528 on-base-plus slugging percentage in 27 games in the majors this season.

Santana was moved after being designated for assignment last week, ending an eight-year tenure with the organization that began when he was signed out of the Dominican Republic as an infielder in 2013. Santana, 25, spent most of the season in the majors and struggled. He left Los Angeles with a 6.00 ERA in 15 innings across 16 appearances.

Bautista, 21, hasn’t pitched in an official game since appearing in three games — all against Dodgers affiliates — in the Arizona rookie league in 2019.