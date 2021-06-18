Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Follow along for live updates throughout the Dodgers’ three-game road series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. You can expect news, notes and analysis in real time before, during and after the game, which starts at 6:40 p.m. PDT.
⚾Pitching matchup: Trevor Bauer (RHP, 6-5, 2.64 ERA) starts for the Dodgers (41-27) opposite Caleb Smith (LHP, 2-2, 3.61 ERA) for the Diamondbacks (20-50).
Dodgers activate Garrett Cleavinger, trade Dennis Santana
PHOENIX — The Dodgers completed three roster moves Thursday, their off-day beginning a three-game series against the last-place Diamondbacks on Friday.
The club activated Garrett Cleavinger from the injured list and optioned outfielder Luke Raley to triple-A Oklahoma City. The Dodgers the traded right-hander Dennis Santana to the Rangers for minor league left-hander Kelvin Bautista.
Cleavinger had been on the injured list since May 18 with elbow inflammation. He’s given up six runs — three earned — in six innings across eight starts. Raley is 9 for 50 (.180) with a .528 on-base-plus slugging percentage in 27 games in the majors this season.
Santana was moved after being designated for assignment last week, ending an eight-year tenure with the organization that began when he was signed out of the Dominican Republic as an infielder in 2013. Santana, 25, spent most of the season in the majors and struggled. He left Los Angeles with a 6.00 ERA in 15 innings across 16 appearances.
Bautista, 21, hasn’t pitched in an official game since appearing in three games — all against Dodgers affiliates — in the Arizona rookie league in 2019.
How to watch and stream the Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks series
Here’s how to watch this weekend’s three-game series between the Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks:
How to stream
Spectrum SportsNet LA is available with a subscription to AT&T TV “Choice Plan” ($84.99 / mo.). You can stream the game on your Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and your browser.
Fans outside of the Los Angeles market can stream the games using MLB.TV.
How to watch on TV
Spectrum SportsNet LA and SportsNet LA Desportes are carrying the games on cable and satellite providers.
How to listen
In Los Angeles, the games can be heard on 570 AM or 1020 AM (Español).
He’s the guy the Dodgers traded for Chris Taylor. He hasn’t given up
Las Vegas Ballpark is not in Las Vegas. The ballpark is in a suburb 10 miles west of the big city. In the distance, you can see the bright lights.
So close, yet so far.
The desert temperature has dipped into the mid-90s as afternoon turns into evening, and a journeyman minor league pitcher offers a handshake. This is his seventh consecutive triple-A season, for six different organizations.
Zach Lee has flecks of gray in his beard. He turns 30 in September. The Dodgers drafted him when he was 18.
As the Dodgers campaign for Chris Taylor to make the All-Star game, Lee’s place in Dodgers lore is secure. He is the guy the Dodgers traded for Taylor. Lee is incredibly gracious about that.
Betting lines and odds for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks on Friday
The Dodgers have won the opener of each of their last 11 series heading into Friday’s road game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Dodgers will give Trevor Bauer the start. He lost his previous two starts, giving up nine runs, seven of which were earned. Bauer has allowed at least earned three runs in each of his past three starts after allowing two earned runs of fewer in 10 straight starts.
The Diamondbacks will look to Caleb Smith to snap their 14 game losing streak. Smith has been coming out of the bullpen for much of the season and has done his best work in relief. In four starts, Smith has a 5.19 ERA with 2.1 home runs and 4.7 walks per nine innings compared to a 2.70 ERA with 0.6 home runs and 3.9 walks issued per nine innings in 18 appearances out of the bullpen.
The Diamondbacks lead the National League in home runs allowed per nine innings with 1.5. They’re also the only team with a team ERA above 5.00 in the MLB; a big reason why just nine of their 30 home games have gone under the total, which is the lowest gone-under rate for any team in MLB.
The Dodgers lead the National League in runs per game overall and runs per game on the road. They also have allowed three runs or fewer in eight of their last nine games. The Diamondbacks are the only National League team that has won fewer than 40% of their home games with an 11-19 record in Arizona. They’ve played six of their last seven games over the total, allowing at least five runs in each of those games.
VSiN, the Sports Betting Network, offers more expert sports betting content in a free daily email at VSiN.com/email.