Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, news, odds and score

Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin delivers against the Arizona Diamondbacks in July.
Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
(Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

One game back of the San Francisco Giants in the NL West, the Dodgers open an important three-game road series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

By Los Angeles Times staff

ICYMI: Dodgers use late-inning rally to beat Rockies and move within a game of Giants

By Jorge Castillo

Highlights from the Dodgers’ 7-5 win over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

DENVER — For 30 minutes Thursday afternoon, before the Dodgers roared back for a 7-5 win over the Colorado Rockies, their hopes of a ninth consecutive National League West title appeared dead.

They were flat, trailing the Rockies by two runs with six outs remaining at Coors Field, on their way to dropping two of three games to the inferior club for the second time in four weeks. The San Francisco Giants meanwhile were working more magic 1,000 miles away at Petco Park, taking a lead over the San Diego Padres on a pinch-hit, three-run home run.

It was scoreboard watching to the nth degree.

“A little bit of a seesaw,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

If the results held, the Dodgers would’ve fallen three games behind the Giants in the standings with nine games left. Catching them would’ve been nearly impossible. But the results didn’t hold.

