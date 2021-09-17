Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds: Live updates, news, odds and score

Chris Taylor (neck) remains out of Dodgers’ lineup vs. Reds
CINCINNATI — Chris Taylor was not included in the Dodgers’ lineup for their series opener against the Reds on Friday as he continues to deal with a neck injury.
Taylor hasn’t appeared in a game in a week, playing the entirety of a win over the Padres on Sept. 10. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on Wednesday said Taylor had improved enough to not yet warrant a trip to the injured list.
The Dodgers enter Friday a game behind the Giants for first place in the National League West. Los Angeles and San Francisco are the only teams to have clinched a playoff spot in the majors so far.
The Reds are in a four-team race for the second NL Wild Card spot, one game behind the St. Louis Cardinals after snapping a four-game losing streak Thursday.
The three-game series at Great America Ballpark, as a result, may be a Wild Card game preview. That elimination game is scheduled for Oct. 6.
DODGERS (94-53)
Mookie Betts RF
Max Muncy 1B
Trea Turner 2B
Corey Seager SS
Justin Turner 3B
Will Smith C
Cody Bellinger CF
Gavin Lux LF
Walker Buehler P
REDS (76-71)
Jonathan India 2B
Jesse Winker CF
Nick Castellanos RF
Joey Votto 1B
Mike Moustakas 3B
Kyle Farmer SS
Tucker Barnhart C
Max Schrock LF
Luis Castillo P
Why a tiebreaker would be the worst-case scenario for the Dodgers (and Giants)
The Dodgers entered Friday’s series opener against the Cincinnati Reds one game behind the San Francisco Giants with 15 games remaining. The teams could, by the end of the day, be in a tie for first place in the National League West.
So, what happens if they finish the season with the same record? Well, the same thing that happened in 2018 when the Dodgers and Colorado Rockies completed their 162-game schedules with even records.
The Dodgers and Rockies played a tiebreaker the day after they each finished the regular season 91-71. Game 163 (it counted as part of the regular season) was held at Dodger Stadium because the Dodgers won the season series. The Dodgers won and ended up advancing to the World Series where they lost to the Boston Red Sox.
This year, the Dodgers would not have home-field advantage in a tiebreaker. The Giants took two of three games in the rivals’ last series of the season to eke out a 10-9 season series victory.
The game, as a result, would be held Oct. 4 at Oracle Park. The winner would advance to the National League Division Series and get some time off. The loser would host the NL wild card game Oct. 6, meaning that club would play three games in four days. The two NLDS are scheduled to begin Oct. 8.
Betting odds and lines for Dodgers vs. Reds on Friday
The Dodgers find themselves in a familiar spot as a sizable road favorite with Walker Buehler taking the mound Friday against the Cincinnati Reds.
Buehler has pitched at least six innings in 27 of his last 29 starts with a 14-3 record and a 2.32 ERA.
The Reds are 4-3 in seven starts Luis Castillo has made as a home underdog since April 2018. He opened at DraftKings as a +150 underdog and was +155 overnight.
Castillo’s 15 losses lead the league but after the team went 1-9 in his first 10 starts, posting a 7.61 ERA during that span, the team is 9-11 in his last 20 starts, and his ERA is at 2.93 over that span.
The recent play of Castillo coupled with his lifetime 3.24 lifetime ERA in Cincinnati is why this total opened at nine and stayed put even though the Reds’ 5.5 runs per game at home are the second-most in the National League behind only the Colorado Rockies.
The Reds have scored four runs or fewer in nine of their last 10 games. The Dodgers have played just six of their last 29 games over the total with their 2.31 bullpen ERA over the past month being the best in MLB.
ICYMI: Dodgers sweep Diamondbacks to finally trim Giants’ NL West lead
Their pursuit of the San Francisco Giants was beginning to feel like a Sisyphean task for the Dodgers, who couldn’t seem to gain ground on the National League West leaders no matter how well they played.
The Dodgers won the first five games of their six-game homestand and couldn’t cut into San Francisco’s lead. They won seven of nine entering Wednesday and actually lost ground because the Giants had won nine straight.
But the Giants finally slipped Wednesday night, and the Dodgers took advantage, pushing that huge stone closer to the top of the hill with a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in front of a crowd of 46,520 in Chavez Ravine.
The Dodgers’ sixth straight win, combined with San Francisco’s 9-6 loss to San Diego, moved the Dodgers to within 1 1/2 games of the Giants with 15 games left and marked the first time since Sept. 4 that the Dodgers had gained ground on their division rivals.