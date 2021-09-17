Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds: Live updates, news, odds and score

Chris Taylor (neck) remains out of Dodgers’ lineup vs. Reds

CINCINNATI — Chris Taylor was not included in the Dodgers’ lineup for their series opener against the Reds on Friday as he continues to deal with a neck injury.

Taylor hasn’t appeared in a game in a week, playing the entirety of a win over the Padres on Sept. 10. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on Wednesday said Taylor had improved enough to not yet warrant a trip to the injured list.

The Dodgers enter Friday a game behind the Giants for first place in the National League West. Los Angeles and San Francisco are the only teams to have clinched a playoff spot in the majors so far.

The Reds are in a four-team race for the second NL Wild Card spot, one game behind the St. Louis Cardinals after snapping a four-game losing streak Thursday.

The three-game series at Great America Ballpark, as a result, may be a Wild Card game preview. That elimination game is scheduled for Oct. 6.

DODGERS (94-53)

Mookie Betts RF

Max Muncy 1B

Trea Turner 2B

Corey Seager SS

Justin Turner 3B

Will Smith C

Cody Bellinger CF

Gavin Lux LF

Walker Buehler P

REDS (76-71)

Jonathan India 2B

Jesse Winker CF

Nick Castellanos RF

Joey Votto 1B

Mike Moustakas 3B

Kyle Farmer SS

Tucker Barnhart C

Max Schrock LF

Luis Castillo P