Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, start time, score and news

Clayton Kershaw is leaning toward returning next season, but the question is where

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

He would rather retire than break down again.

Except he believes he won’t.

He would rather walk away than be reduced to mediocrity.

Except he believes that won’t happen either.

So, when Clayton Kershaw pictures what he’ll be doing next year, he imagines himself pitching.

“As of now, I haven’t really thought a whole lot about next year,” he said. “But I do think I’m leaning towards playing over not, for sure.”

The tentative plan lacks specificity at this point, Kershaw saying he didn’t yet know whether he would return to the Dodgers for a 16th year or move to pitch elsewhere. He entertained an offer from the Texas Rangers before this season and could revisit the possibility of playing for his hometown team in the winter.

