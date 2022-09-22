Share
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, start time, score and news

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías delivers against the San Francisco Giants on Sept. 17.
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías will start Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Urías is 17-7 with a 2.27 earned-run average over 28 starts this season.
(Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

Julio Urías gets the start for the Dodgers as they look to bounce back against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PDT.

By Houston MitchellAssistant Sports Editor 

Here’s what you need to know

Clayton Kershaw is leaning toward returning next season, but the question is where

By Dylan Hernández

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

He would rather retire than break down again.

Except he believes he won’t.

He would rather walk away than be reduced to mediocrity.

Except he believes that won’t happen either.

So, when Clayton Kershaw pictures what he’ll be doing next year, he imagines himself pitching.

“As of now, I haven’t really thought a whole lot about next year,” he said. “But I do think I’m leaning towards playing over not, for sure.”

The tentative plan lacks specificity at this point, Kershaw saying he didn’t yet know whether he would return to the Dodgers for a 16th year or move to pitch elsewhere. He entertained an offer from the Texas Rangers before this season and could revisit the possibility of playing for his hometown team in the winter.

Read more >>>

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

