Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds: Live updates, start time and analysis

Mookie Betts injury exposes the harsh realities of the Dodgers’ top-heavy lineup

Dodgers star Mookie Betts bats against the San Francisco Giants on June 12. Betts is on the injured list with a cracked rib. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

Their season could now depend on a medical prognosis made by a Doc who isn’t an actual doctor.

The Dodgers were built to deal with the kinds of injuries that have struck them earlier this season, from Clayton Kershaw’s and Andrew Heaney’s in the opening weeks to Walker Buehler’s and Blake Treinen’s that could stretch into the final months.

What baseball’s most expensive team isn’t prepared to do is play without its best player for an extended period, which is why manager Dave Roberts better be right that Mookie Betts can return from a broken rib in a couple of weeks.

Even for a team known for its depth, the injury to Betts could be one injury too many.

The former Gold Glove right fielder’s absence has already cost the Dodgers a game, as the misadventures of defensive replacement Eddy Alvarez contributed to three runs in a 5-3 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

