Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin delivers against the Chicago White Sox on June 8. Gonsolin is 8-0 with a 1.42 earned-run average through 12 starts this season.
(Charles Rex Arbogast / Associated Press)

The Dodgers look to get back on track as Tony Gonsolin takes the mound to open a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. First pitch is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. PT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

Mookie Betts injury exposes the harsh realities of the Dodgers’ top-heavy lineup

By Dylan Hernández

Dodgers star Mookie Betts bats against the San Francisco Giants on June 12. Betts is on the injured list with a cracked rib.
(Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

Their season could now depend on a medical prognosis made by a Doc who isn’t an actual doctor.

The Dodgers were built to deal with the kinds of injuries that have struck them earlier this season, from Clayton Kershaw’s and Andrew Heaney’s in the opening weeks to Walker Buehler’s and Blake Treinen’s that could stretch into the final months.

What baseball’s most expensive team isn’t prepared to do is play without its best player for an extended period, which is why manager Dave Roberts better be right that Mookie Betts can return from a broken rib in a couple of weeks.

Even for a team known for its depth, the injury to Betts could be one injury too many.

The former Gold Glove right fielder’s absence has already cost the Dodgers a game, as the misadventures of defensive replacement Eddy Alvarez contributed to three runs in a 5-3 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

Read more >>>

